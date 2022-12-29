Rent no longer the sole driver for investing in a commercial project

A commercial space is efficient if it offers a wide range of segment-specific exploration options, is outfitted with the newest technology, and has a distinctive infrastructural architecture. Such commercial complexes are common in Delhi-NCR and draw remarkable customer attraction because of their prime features. Not only are prominent places easily connected to and accessible from important locations, but they also raise the value and demand of the projects because there are several amenities nearby, increasing their possessions. Gone are the days when rent or a passive source of income was the only reason behind investing in a commercial project. Commercial projects offer a lot more than just rental incomes today.

Buyers analyse various aspects before investing in a commercial development today. Prominent location, sound connectivity, rich amenities, and good facilities are a few things considered while buying space in any commercial establishment. Prominent location drives massive buyers’ traction as they witness the project while commuting through the area or due to good connectivity that allows them to visit the establishment as and when they need it.

Also, amenities increase the visibility of the project and the footfall. Availability of office spaces, healthcare facilities, educational institutes, etc., in the vicinity also drive the common customers towards the project and allow better business to the outlets. Buyers wish to put their hard-earned money into a spacious project with all the facilities that allow them to extract the best out of the project. It has a unique design and layout that attracts passersby, and timely maintenance is taken care of for a long-lasting relationship between investors and customers.

Projects hosting dedicated zones for diverse needs grab more attention as they cater to the customers more conveniently. Distinct food zones, entertainment zones, retail spaces and office spaces for visitors invite more footfall from every group as they are far more preferable investments than a common shopping arcade or commercial space.



Retail real estate has also begun to hold firmer ground as footfalls in malls, and commercial spaces have seen a significant upsurge in the post-pandemic era. Rental leasings have undergone a sharp uptick, and international brands have again started investing in commercial real estate zones in high-end corridors. Seamless road and infrastructure connectivity also assures significant customer footfalls. Efficient commercial developments offer well-equipped entertainment spaces with the latest technology for an enriching visual experience and all-rounder fun activities for the youth.

Office spaces enjoying infrastructural and road connectivity have become crucial factors in commercial investment propositions. In summary, rental value is not the sole driver which motivates investors or companies to invest in commercial real estate. There is a confluence of reasons which are at interplay, and position commercial real estate investment as one of the safest and most profitable sectors of the economy.

(By Dr Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Bhutani Grandthum)