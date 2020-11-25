Now earn miles when paying your rent – Here is how

In order to make the home rent payments via RedGirraffe, cardholders will have to simply create an account on the RedGirraffe platform and upload their rental agreement and supporting documents.

InterMiles, a travel and lifestyle rewards program, has joined hands with financial and real estate tech company – RedGirraffe – to offer its members more InterMiles earning opportunities.

With this offer, InterMiles’ co-branded credit card members will get an additional avenue for earning digital rewards. They will also enjoy the convenience of paying their home rent online using credit cards as a payment option.

The lockdown disruption has prompted new consumer habits and behaviors resulting in heightened adoption of digital payment platforms for daily utility needs. To make it better for the customers, the program recently launched InterMiles every day which will offer a growing bouquet of earning opportunities across multiple essential services, utility payments, and lifestyle needs. With InterMiles’s partnership with RedGirraffe, they are adding ‘home rental payments’ as a benefit for its co-brand credit card members.

The partnership with RentPay from RedGiraffe will enable InterMiles co-brand cardholders to earn accelerated miles on their monthly rent payments. In addition, members will also benefit from improved credit scores and some additional interest earning on cash balances retained in the bank when they use credit cards to pay rent instead.

InterMiles is also offering an exclusive limited period (6 months) waiver on the transaction charges payable otherwise on RentPay. Additionally, cardholders can also benefit from RedGiraffe’s insurances such as loss of a job, personal accident, etc. along with other value-added services. This offer is available to co-brand cardholders from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

Vikas Chandak, Senior VP, and Head – Business and Strategic Partnerships, InterMiles said, “The company has evolved into an everyday loyalty and rewards platform catering to diverse needs of members. Monthly rent payments are one such need which, for a lot of us, is a significant share of our monthly outgo. We have partnered with RentPay from RedGirraffe to make that extremely rewarding for our members. InterMiles co-brand cardholders can now earn miles on their rent payments with RedGirraffe also extends an exclusive limited time waiver on the service fee. This adds an additional avenue for our co-brand credit card members to earn Miles, accelerate their membership tier growth, and gain from new tier benefits of the program.”

