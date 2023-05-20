Best Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 5 years: 7 schemes with 13% to 19% SIP returns (May 2023)

Best-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 5 years: Flexi Cap Funds are similar to Multi Cap funds but they follow a flexible investment mandate. Flexi funds enjoy the flexibility of changing the allocation between large caps, mid-caps and small caps stocks while ensuring 65% of its assets are invested in equity and equity-related instruments. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on May 20, 2023 shows that as many as 7 flexi cap funds have given 13% to 19% annualised returns in under their direct plans in 5 years. The following is a list of such funds:

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.48% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.10% in 5 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 18.49% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.44% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.10% in 5 years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 16.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.66% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.10% in 5 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 15.22% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.48% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.10% in 5 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given an annualised return of 14.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.15% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.33% in 5 years.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 14.31% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.98% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.33% in 5 years.

Union Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Flexi Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 13.97% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.01% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.33% in 5 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)