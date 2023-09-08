Best-performing Small Cap Funds in 1 year (September 2023): Schemes with over 29% returns

Top Performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 1 Year: Several Small Cap Funds have given over 30% returns in 1 year till September 6, 2023, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Data shows that the direct plans of 9 small-cap funds have given more than 29% returns in one year while four funds have given a little over 28% return in this duration. The top-performing small cap fund in the one year till September 6 has given a 39.25% return to investors.

The following is a list of such top-performing small-cap funds that have given over 28% returns in 1 year, as per AMFI website data tracked till September 6, 2023. Please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned here for investment.

Top-performing Small Cap Funds in 1 year

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 39.24% return while the regular plan has given 37.93% return in 1 year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 38.32% return while the regular plan has given 37.11% return in 1 year.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 38.83% return while the regular plan has given 37.09% return in 1 year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 37.53% return while the regular plan has given 36.33% return in 1 year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 33.66% return while the regular plan has given 31.34% return in 1 year.

ITI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Small Cap Fund has given 30.21% return while the regular plan has given 27.88% return in 1 year.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 33.37% return while the regular plan has given 32.01% return in 1 year.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given 30.66% return while the regular plan has given 29.51% return in 1 year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund has given 29.45% return while the regular plan has given 28.13% return in 1 year.

4 Small Cap schemes with 29% returns in 1 year

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given 28.81% return while the regular plan has given 27.36% return in 1 year.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 28.49% return while the regular plan has given 26.44% return in 1 year.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given 28.67% return while the regular plan has given 27.18% return in 1 year.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given 28.09% return while the regular plan has given 26.30% return in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 6th September 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.