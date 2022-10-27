M3M to invest Rs 700 cr to develop M3M Capitalwalk on Dwarka Expressway

M3M India has launched its much-awaited retail project – ‘M3M Capitalwalk’ – in sector 113, Gurugram, right on the 150-metre-wide Dwarka Expressway. The company plans to invest Rs 700 crore to develop this project and is looking for a topline of Rs 2000 crore from M3M Capitalwalk.

According to the company, M3M Capitalwalk is the only project in the entire NCR with a frontage of more than a kilometre. The five floor M3M Capitalwalk will have 1047 units of different sizes, ranging from 100 to 3000 square feet, and fourteen entry points for easy access.

The company has kept ample space on the top floor for the food court. Keeping in view the multi-utility aspect, the shops’ heights have been kept from 4.75 to 6.75 meters.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India, said, “Seeing the market trend and increasing footfalls in the traditional retail segment, we are progressively investing to accomplish our portfolio of 6 million square feet of retail space on an immediate basis. Our recent launch of ‘M3M Capitalwalk’ is a class-apart project in the retail segment, having 1 million square feet of saleable space, with frontage of more than 1 kilometre and the first of its kind on Dwarka Expressway. This project scores immensely on visibility, vicinity and proximity. For the convenience of retail investors, the project has been designed in such a way that all shops have high visibility and proximity through 14 entry points. To address the parking issue, over five hundred car parking spaces at two levels are being planned to give visitors the comfort and convenience of parking.”

M3M India’s residential project ‘M3M Capital’ and retail project ‘M3M Capitalwalk’ are spread across 25 acres and are part of the Smart City Delhi Airport Project. This residential project is the second mega-golf-styled residential project on the Dwarka Expressway with a topline of Rs 3500 crore. ‘M3M Capital’ residential project has thirteen golf-styled luxury towers, comprising 1700 units, with the size of 2.5 BHK to 4.5 BHK. The overall project’s ratio is 80% residential and 20% retail, which gives the unique advantage to ‘M3M Capitalwalk’ towards captive footfalls, which is also set to increase through development of office complexes, SCOs and other residential projects in the vicinity.

Recently, M3M has launched another high-end 5 lakh square feet retail project – ‘M3M Route65’ – in Gurugram and the company is looking for a topline of Rs 1000 crore from this project. M3M Route65 is spread across four floors with 727 units, ranging from 170 to 4800 square feet in area and also has ample parking space in the basement.