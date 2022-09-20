Lending market witnesses 11% growth over Mar’ 21: Report

Having faced unprecedented challenges in FY 21 due to the COVID pandemic and the deadly second wave in Q1 FY 22, the lending landscape in India witnessed a sharp recovery in the remaining part of FY 22.

As per the second edition of CRIF High Mark’s ‘How India Lends’ report, the size of the total lending market in India as of March’22 stood at Rs 174.3 lakh crore, which marks an 11.1% growth over March 21. As of March’22, commercial, retail, and microfinance lending portfolios have contributed 49.5%, 48.9%, and 1.6%, respectively.

The FY 2022 report deep dives into retail, microfinance, and commercial lending markets over the last five years (FY18 – FY 22) with an emphasis on key insights into the industry and consumer trends. Additionally, the report also weighs the impact of COVID-19 on the lending landscape.

Performance of major product categories from FY 21 to FY 22

Retail Loans:

* Personal loans witnessed a 46% growth in originations by value, a 122% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22, and the sector is dominated by PSBs, Private Banks, and NBFCs.

* Credit cards witnessed a 48% growth in new card originations from FY 21 to FY 22 and the share of the new card originations of Private Banks increased from 61.2% in FY 21 to 71.4% in FY 22.

* Two-wheeler loans witnessed a 9.2% growth in originations by value, and a 2% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22, and the sector is dominated by NBFCs and private banks by volume and value.

* Auto loans recorded a 23% growth in originations by value and a 8.5% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22. Private Banks, PSBs, and NBFCs have a good presence in this sector.

* Home loans witnessed a 29% growth in originations by value and a 20% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22, and the sector is dominated by PSBs and HFCs.

* Business loans observed a 10% growth in originations by value from FY 21 to FY 22 and the sector is dominated by PSBs, Private Banks, and NBFCs.

* Consumer durable loans witnessed a 66% growth in originations by value and a 43% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22 and the sector is dominated by NBFCs.

Microfinance Loans:

Microfinance loans witnessed a 22% growth in originations by value and a 13% growth in originations by volume from FY 21 to FY 22 and the sector is dominated by Banks and NBFC MFIs.

Commercial Loans:

Commercial loans witnessed a 73% growth in originations by value from FY 21 to FY 22 and are dominated by Private Banks and PSBs.

Commenting on the same, Sanjeet Dawar, Managing Director, CRIF High Mark, said, “The second edition of our ‘How India lends’ report captures key insights into the Indian credit ecosystem and aims to empower lenders. India’s credit sector maintained an accelerated growth trajectory despite unprecedented challenges arising due to the second wave of COVID-19. The lending market in India stood at Rs 174.3 lakh crore, growing by 11.1% over last year. As a result, FY22 witnessed tremendous growth in new loan originations across Retail, Microfinance, and Commercial loans. This resurgence in the credit landscape signals economic recovery and is extremely encouraging.”