Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar, marking a major milestone not just for aviation, but also for the real estate landscape of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Even before becoming fully operational, the airport has already triggered a sharp surge in property prices—especially along the Yamuna Expressway, which is now emerging as NCR’s fastest-growing real estate corridor.

Airport effect: From peripheral stretch to investment hotspot

What was once seen as a distant, underdeveloped belt has rapidly transformed into a high-potential investment hub. The airport, along with expressways, metro connectivity and industrial development, has fundamentally changed market perception.

According to a report by InvestoXpert Advisors, property prices along the Yamuna Expressway have witnessed extraordinary growth between 2020 and 2025:

Apartment prices jumped 158%, rising from Rs 3,950 to Rs 10,200 per sq/ft

Plot prices surged 536%, from Rs 1,650 to Rs 10,500 per sq/ft

This means land investors have seen nearly 5x returns in just five years, one of the strongest performances in NCR’s recent real estate history.

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Plots lead the rally, investors rush in

Plots have clearly emerged as the biggest winners in this airport-led boom.

With flexibility, limited supply, and faster appreciation cycles, land parcels have attracted both long-term investors and homebuilders. In fact, some micro-markets such as Chi 3 saw land prices jump more than 10 times during this period.

Apartments, meanwhile, have shown steady and resilient growth, backed by rising end-user demand and improving livability.

Demand spike right after airport momentum

The impact of the airport announcement and progress has been immediate.

Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, InvestoXpert Advisors, highlighted that within just days of momentum building around the airport, residential queries rose 56%, and commercial interest surged 75%.

He noted that the airport is not just a connectivity project but a “catalyst that will unlock regional growth and transform Noida into a world-class urban and investment destination”.

Why Yamuna Expressway is at the centre of growth

The airport is acting as the anchor for a much larger economic ecosystem. Several parallel developments like industrial townships and logistics parks, proposed Film City, and data centres and manufacturing hubs are boosting the region. Connectivity via Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, metro, and upcoming Namo Bharat have also helped in branding the region as a real estate hub.

Experts see long-term transformation

Real estate developers and industry leaders believe the real growth story is still unfolding.

Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, “The inauguration of the Noida International Airport by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall mark an epoch in the history of the region, ushering in an era of rapid development through infrastructure-led growth.”

He foresees a healthy increase in demand for premium Grade A office space and commercial real estate as businesses look to leverage the benefits of better connectivity and locational advantages. “This development shall be instrumental in creating a vibrant business environment, creating vast opportunities for businesses to invest in the region.”

Vishal Sabharwal, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Orris Group, said, “With the commencement of the Jewar Airport, the entire region is set to rapidly emerge as a major economic and residential hub. Improved connectivity will drive industrial and business activity, leading to strong demand in the real estate sector. In the coming years, this corridor is expected to evolve not just as an investment hotspot, but also as a preferred destination for living and working.”

Yash Garg, Director of M3M Noida, pointed out that the region is evolving from an affordable housing market to a premium and luxury destination, with infrastructure now playing a decisive role.

Not just hype—data confirms structural shift

A report by Square Yards also underlines this transformation, noting apartment prices have nearly tripled in 5 years, plots have seen up to 5x growth in select areas, and prices are expected to rise another 22–28% over the next two years.

The report describes the shift as a move from a peripheral market to a high-growth investment hotspot, driven by infrastructure and global investor interest.

What lies ahead for investor

With the airport now inaugurated and nearing full-scale operations, the Yamuna Expressway corridor is entering its next phase.

Experts expect 20–30% near-term appreciation in property values, sustained annual growth of 12–18% and rising institutional and global investment.

More importantly, as industries, offices, and businesses start operating around the airport, demand for housing and commercial spaces is likely to rise sharply.

Summing up…

The Jewar airport is proving to be far more than an aviation project—it is reshaping the entire real estate map of NCR. From a quiet stretch to a booming investment corridor delivering multi-fold returns, the Yamuna Expressway story shows how infrastructure can redefine property markets—and create wealth in the process.