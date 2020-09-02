Religare Health Insurance rebranded as Care Health Insurance

However, no timeline was announced regarding the initial public offer (IPO).

Standalone health insurance company Religare Health Insurance will be now rebranded as Care Health Insurance. According to the company, the rebranding is aimed at further building on opportunities to deliver the best possible ‘care’ to its consumers.

Anuj Gulati, founding managing director & CEO, Care Health Insurance, said, “We wish to reassure all employees, partners and stakeholders that our organisation remains the same. Be it the founding management team, our bouquet of value-for-money products or the technology-driven servicing capabilities, everything is the same — except the name. Additionally, all aspects vis-à-vis customer policies such as the policy number, health card, cashless network, customer care details as well as claims and renewal processes, are unchanged.”

Health insurance companies are witnessing demand for health products, largely due to the current pandemic. Officials of the company also said that they would be looking to go public going forward. However, no timeline was announced regarding the initial public offer (IPO).

Data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) shows that Religare Health Insurance has seen first year premium at Rs 713.12 crore in the current financial year till July.

Elaborating on the rationale for its rebranding, Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson, Religare Enterprises, said, ‘Care’ has been the guiding principle for all our customer-centric initiatives in product design, claims administration, technology development and customer service. “Considering these factors, it made immense sense to transition to the new identity — Care Health Insurance — that truly represents what we do best as an organization — Care,” added Saluja.