Aditya Birla Health Insurance Activ Health to offer up to 100% return on premium – Check features

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company has announced an industry-first initiative of up to 100% health insurance premium returns and other significant product offering upgrades. The policyholder is rewarded through a cash-equivalent which can be used for either health-related expenses like buying medicines, paying for diagnostic tests, day care treatment, out-patient expenses (OPD), and alternative treatments (which are traditionally excluded), or most importantly can be used towards the payment of future premium.

According to the insurer, the newly designed version of its flagship product ‘Activ Health’ will inspire policyholder to lead a healthy lifestyle. The Activ Health policy is a feature-rich product that provides comprehensive health protection with extensive wellness benefits. As per the company information, Aditya Birla Health Insurance is the only insurance company offering up to 100% premium returns, i.e. HealthReturnsTM, rewards and up to 100% reload of Sum Insured through its enhanced version of ‘Activ Health’ policy.

The plan allows the wellness ecosystem to be easily accessed by people without exclusivity. Going forth with the holistic health approach, Activ Health plan also offers coverage for mental illness counselling, unlimited Homeopathy telemedicine, day care treatments, modern and advance treatment methods, Day 1 coverage for chronic illnesses; for all customers, and more.

One can become their healthiest version by tracking their health, accessing the details of their health insurance, and availing health care services through the Activ Health app. Customers can also earn their HealthReturnsTM by working out with the workout videos available through the Activ Health app.

