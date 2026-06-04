For many decades, bank fixed deposits (FDs) have been the go-to investment option for conservative investors in India. They have been a favourite among investors as they offer stability, predictable returns, and peace of mind.

But with inflation continuing to eat into real returns, many investors are now exploring mutual funds that can potentially deliver better growth without taking excessive risk.

The good news is that you do not need to jump into high-risk equity funds to earn better-than-FD returns. Several low-risk mutual funds are designed specifically for conservative investors who prioritise capital protection, stability, and moderate growth.

Notably, the bond markets have been volatile amid high government borrowing, inflationary pressure to the US-Iran war, foreign exchange pressure, and foreign investor outflows.

Investors seeking stability can consider debt funds with shorter maturity as they are less likely to impacted by the market volatility.

In this editorial, we look at 5 low risk mutual fund options conservative investors can consider in 2026.

1. Short Term Debt Funds

Short Term Debt Funds typically invest in fixed income securities such as corporate debt, government securities, and money market instruments.

These funds usually hold securities with shorter maturity periods, typically ranging from 1-3 years. As the maturities of these funds are shorter, they’re generally less sensitive to interest rate changes.

Accordingly, these funds can generate relatively stable returns at lower volatility.

2. Corporate Bond Funds

Corporate bond funds primarily invest in corporate debt instruments issued by financially sound companies. These funds invest at least 80% of their assets AA+ or AAA-rated instruments.

While corporate bond funds have the flexibility to invest across durations, most funds typically maintain an average maturity of 2-5 years.

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The preference for high quality instruments makes them less vulnerable to credit risk while the relatively lower maturity profile offers stability of returns.

3. Banking & PSU Debt Funds

Banking & PSU Debt Funds mainly invest in debt securities issued by banks, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and public finance institutions.

These funds carry low credit risk and high liquidity as they focus on high quality instruments, especially those backed by government entities.

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Debt instruments issued by government-backed entities are generally considered safer compared to those issued by private entities.

Most funds in the category typically maintain an average maturity of 2-5 years, making them less sensitive to interest rate changes.

4. Conservative Hybrid Funds

Conservative Hybrid Funds invest mainly in debt instruments with small portion in equities to enhance returns.

They have mandate to invest 75-90% in debt instruments along with 10-25% in equities.

For the debt portion, these funds have the flexibility to invest across corporate bonds, government securities, and money market instruments. The equity portion can be invested across market caps.

Thus, investors benefit from the stability of debt instruments and growth potential of equities, making them suitable for those seeking moderate growth with relatively controlled risk.

Conclusion

While FDs still offer safety, low risk mutual funds may help investors generate inflation-beating returns over the long term.

Debt funds, especially those with shorter maturities, carry low risk, and can generate stable returns over a period. But they are not risk free and the returns are not guaranteed.

They are vulnerable to credit risk (if issuer defaults), interest rate risk, and liquidity risk (in case of low-rated bonds).

Thus, investors should always prefer debt funds that invest in high quality instruments.

Further, choose funds that align with your financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon.

Happy investing.

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