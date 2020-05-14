Clarification on TDS, TCS cut by Modi govt: Who will benefit, who won’t?

Here are some important income tax announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Clarification on TDS, TCS cut by Modi govt: The government today clarified the decision on TDS, TCS cuts announced yesterday. In a press conference today, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, said that TDS has been cut on 23 items such as securities, bank accounts, securities, payments to professionals etc. Also, TCS on 12 items have been cut. “This has been done so that more money is left at the disposal of the people,” he said.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made the announcement of a reduction in the rate of tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) for non-salaried payments. Today, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified revised rates that will be applicable from May 14, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures to help companies and taxpayers tide over hardships caused by coronavirus lockdown. She had stated that the reduction in TDS/TCS rate would release about Rs 50,000 crore in the hands of people.

CBDT notification