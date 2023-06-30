Hero Realty launches premium plotted development project in Gurugram

Hero Realty Pvt Ltd (HRPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its new brand, ‘Hero Earth’, dedicated for its premium plotted development projects. The company has also launched its project ‘The Ark’ in Sector 85, Gurugram.

‘The Ark’ is spread across 5 acres of prime land, and offers 77 meticulously designed plots ranging from 139 to 175 square yards. The project boasts abundant common open spaces, creating a harmonious environment for residents.

Buoyed with their entry into the premium plotted development segment, Dharmesh Shah, CEO of Hero Realty Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted with foraying into the plotted development in the Delhi NCR market with Hero Earth and are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. With the help of technology and our brand value, the NCR will experience best practices even in the plotted segment.”

‘The Ark’ by Hero Earth ensures essential amenities such as proper road infrastructure, water supply and electricity connections, offering a hassle-free living experience. Dedicated security systems guarantee the safety and wellbeing of its residents. Located near major highways and transportation routes, The Ark provides easy access to retail centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

Hero Earth is aggressively focusing on large-scale developments in plotted development projects in residential segments and will expand the projects to major cities in North India. HRPL remains committed to delivering sustainable, integrated developments that cater to the aspirations of modern-day homebuyers and investors.