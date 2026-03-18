The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, has delivered a significant ruling for property buyers and high-value real estate transactions, holding that a builder’s rebate or discount cannot automatically be treated as taxable income.

The case involved Sh. Satya Prasan Rajguru vs DCIT (AY 2021–22), where the tax department attempted to tax a Rs 9.8 crore discount received by the buyer on the purchase of a luxury flat in Gurugram.

The case: Rs 23 crore flat and Rs 9.8 crore builder discount

The taxpayer had purchased a high-end apartment in DLF Camellias, Gurugram, for about Rs 23.13 crore, against a higher listed value of around Rs 32.95 crore.

The difference — Rs 9.81 crore — was given as a discount by the builder, linked to factors such as early payment, timely instalments, and move-in conditions. However, the tax department viewed this differently.

Why the tax department raised a dispute

During assessment proceedings, the Assessing Officer (AO) treated the Rs 9.8 crore rebate as “income from other sources” under Section 56.

The reasoning was that such a large rebate was unusual and it could indicate an arrangement between buyer and builder. Therefore, it should be taxed as income. At the same time, the department also denied Section 54F exemption (Rs 9.65 crore) claimed by the taxpayer on capital gains, arguing that the buyer owned multiple properties and the new flat was not registered. The department also viewed that property transfers to buyer’s wife were a tax avoidance device.

When the assessee (buyer) approached the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) by way of first appeal, he did not get any relief. The CIT(A) upheld both additions, making the case more complex.

Timeline of key events (critical to the case)

Oct 2017 → Taxpayer gifted share in Gurugram property (Magnolias) to wife

Mar 2018 → Gifted share in Geetanjali Enclave property to wife

May 22, 2020 → Sold unlisted shares, generating capital gains

FY 2020–21 → Invested in DLF Camellias flat

Dec 2020 → Possession-related developments begin

Dec 17, 2021 → Occupancy certificate obtained

Dec 2022 → Tax assessment order passed (addition made)

Mar 2025 → CIT(A) confirms additions

Feb 26, 2026 → ITAT delivers final ruling in favour of taxpayer

This timeline played a decisive role in rebutting the tax department’s allegations.

What ITAT said on Rs 9.8 crore rebate

The Tribunal rejected the tax department’s approach and ruled that the discount was part of a pre-agreed contractual arrangement, not income. Its key observations were – discounts were clearly defined in the agreement and they were linked to payment milestones. It also said that such rebates are commercial incentives, not windfall gains.

Importantly, ITAT noted that there was no real income generated and Section 56 cannot be applied without a valid deeming provision.

No tax if price is above stamp duty value

The Tribunal also highlighted a critical legal point that if the purchase price is higher than stamp duty value, then no deemed income arises under tax law.

In this case, stamp duty value was much lower (Rs 14.68 crore) and the actual purchase price was Rs 23+ crore, so the basic condition for taxing such transactions was not met.

Section 54F relief also allowed

On capital gains exemption, ITAT ruled in favour of the taxpayer:

Key clarifications:

Registration is not mandatory for claiming Section 54F. What matters is possession, payment, ownership rights. Gifts to wife were genuine family arrangements and not tax evasion. The order also clarified that co-ownership does not disqualify exemption. The Tribunal clearly stated that tax authorities had wrongly denied the benefit.

Expert view: Why this ruling matters

Deepesh Chheda, Partner, Dhruva Advisors, explains the broader significance: “Receiving money back from a builder may raise an eyebrow, but it should not raise the tax bill.”

He adds that such structures are common in real estate: “In practice, builders and buyers structure transactions where a portion of the purchase price represents a conditional discount, also termed as rebate. In certain situations, the builder collects the full amount upfront and refunds the rebate portion only if the buyer meets agreed conditions.”

According to him, this is a commercial arrangement, not income: “Such discount on the cost of an immovable property or for any good or services, do not partake the character of income and consequently need not be chargeable to tax.”

He further points out that the Tribunal at Delhi had occasion to deal with this issue in the case of Shri Satya Prasan Rajguru vs. DCIT. “The Tribunal considering the facts held that receipts arising from pre-agreed contractual arrangements do not constitute income in the buyer’s hands.”

However, he cautions that documentation is key: “For such arrangements to withstand scrutiny, documentation and clarity are critical.”

Why this ruling is important for taxpayers

This ITAT ruling sends a clear message – not every financial benefit is taxable income and commercial reality matters more than suspicion. Proper documentation can protect taxpayers, the order makes it clear.

For investors and homebuyers, especially in high-value deals, the judgment provides clarity on taxation of rebates, Section 54F eligibility, and treatment of property transactions.

Summing up…

A falling or complex transaction does not automatically create tax liability. As this case shows, even a Rs 9.8 crore “gain” on paper may not be income at all — if it is simply a price adjustment built into the deal. And in tax law, substance matters more than perception.

It is important to note that this is a ruling of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). ITAT decisions can be challenged before the High Court and, thereafter, the Supreme Court. Therefore, legal positions may evolve depending on further appeals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

