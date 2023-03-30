Golf Course Extension Road: A realty destination in Gurugram for mid to high-end living

One of the fastest-growing localities of the Millennial City, Golf Course Extension Road comprises a perfect blend of residential and commercial activity. The road connects Golf Course Road to Gurgaon Sohna Road and covers a mix of old and new sectors such as Sectors 61, 62, 65, 66 and 67 and Sectors 55, 56, 57, 49 and 50.

“Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a viable alternate to the expensive and upmarket Golf Course Road over the last few years. Developed around the walk-to-work concept, Golf Course Extension has a prominent upcoming commercial stretch running parallel to residential development. With the presence of major corporates and technology majors as well as high-end projects, the area has become a promising real estate destination,” says Sinish Pal Singh, City Lead – Gurgaon, ANAROCK Group.

Connectivity

Golf Course Extension is well-connected to NH-8, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and is just half an hour away from the international airport.

The route of Rapid Metro Phase II runs through Golf Course Extension, thereby boosting the connectivity of the area. Traffic congestion is still a challenge on this busy stretch, hence the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has undertaken broadening of the road.

Social Infrastructure

Like most popular areas in Gurgaon, Golf Course Extension has developed a sound social infrastructure to include schools like DPS International and Lotus Valley International, healthcare centres such as Medanta, convenience stores, shopping malls and recreational centres.

Residential Options

Golf Course Extension Road is home to several large townships and mixed-use developments, with a good mix of ready-to-move-in and under-construction properties. A number of eco-friendly projects as well as golf-themed townships are coming up to cater to the high and middle-income segments.

According to ANAROCK research, Golf Course Extension saw a total new supply of approx. 13,960 residential units between 2013 and Q1 2023. Out of these at least 66% new supply was launched pre-2017. More than 40% of this supply falls in the over Rs 1.25 crore bracket, making it a hub of mid to high-range properties. The current average price of residential property is around Rs 9,610 per sq. ft, while the average built-up area of apartments on this stretch is >1,400 sq. ft.

“Investment in residential properties on Golf Course Extension has fetched decent returns despite the pandemic with prices appreciating to the tune of nearly more than 8% in the last few years. Due to its prime location, good connectivity and relative affordability compared to Golf Course Road, this stretch continues to be on the radar of end users as well as investors,” adds Singh.

Growth Prospects

Commenting on the growth prospects of Golf Course Extension Road, Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, says, “With the fast pace of infrastructure development and improving connectivity, the realty growth along the Golf Course Extension Road has witnessed double-fold property appreciation in the last few years. Keeping this in mind, many top notched realty players like us have come up with many integrated township projects which offer villas, independent floors and plots.”

According to realty experts, this long stretch connecting to Gurgaon Sohna Road, Delhi Jaipur Expressway and already operational Delhi Mumbai Expressway is being considered as one of prime regions for real estate development.

A report says that the demand for plotted developments is sky rocketing. The only reason – the old corridors are touching the verge of overpopulation and scarcity of land chunk. “So, in my view, Golf Course Extension Road has become a strong and positive growth area in terms property appreciation with availability of plotted developments and low-rise independent homes. Millennials, home buyers and investors, who realise value privacy, longevity and possess an eco-friendly latitude, prefer to invest in independent floor and villas to get long-term benefits,” adds Trehan.

Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty, says, “Undoubtedly, the demand for housing projects is rising fast in and around Golf Course Extension Road. We recently launched an affordable housing project in close proximity to Golf Course Extension Road at Sohna. The project was oversubscribed in a matter of few days, underpinning on a great customer demand to invest in Gurugram’s high-end real estate corridors. Developers are keen to launch projects in newly-developing realty belts as they are receiving a good end-user response who are choosing them as their settlement zones.”

Additionally, Golf Course Extension Road is well connected to NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, and Delhi. “Smooth connectivity always provides an impetus to the real estate sector and Golf Course Extension Road has precipitated many developments of that nature, which will only contribute to infrastructural growth and real estate ecosystem in the region. The operationalisation of Dwarka Expressway, which is projected to be closed by mid-year, will also lead to a price acceleration in nearby locations like Golf Course Extension Road,” adds Garg.