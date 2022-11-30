Get digital Pan Card within a few hours with Aadhaar! Check new service from Fino Bank, Protean

Users can get the digital versions of new PAN cards through Aadhaar-based authentication within a few hours with the help of a new service started by Fino Payments Bank. The bank has tied up with Protean eGov Technologies (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) to expand PAN card issuance services in India, especially in rural areas.

With the tie-up, Fino has become the first payments bank to act as the PAN Service Agency (PSA) of Protean and facilitate paperless PAN issuance services. In a statement, Fino bank said that the tie-up would allow Protean to expand its reach in the interiors of the country through Fino Bank’s phygital network of over 12.2 lakh merchant points.

How users can get PAN Card

Users can apply for PAN cards through Aadhaar-based authentication at Fino Bank points, which will not require any submission or uploading of any documents. Applicants will also have the option to choose a PAN card either in digital or physical form.

Fino Bank said that the digital version or e-PAN, introduced recently, will be sent within a few hours of applying to the applicant’s email id.

Also Read: Is Data Mismatch Behind Aadhaar Authentication With PAN Failure? Govt responds

The e-PAN is admissible as an actual PAN card. Those opting for physical cards will receive their PAN cards at their Aadhaar mentioned address within 4-5 working days.

Commenting on the tie-up, Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank said, “The association is a reiteration of our commitment to provide all financial-related services under one roof. Our extensive pan India distribution network is best placed to provide efficient near-doorstep delivery of G2C services. We are already facilitating the disbursal of direct benefit transfer payments of various Government schemes and providing last-mile access to banking services. We are pleased to partner with Protean towards their efforts to expand PAN coverage across the country and in the process ensure our objective of making every citizen financially secure is achieved.”

Also Read: Can wastage of Gold during jewellery creation be treated as making charges and TDS imposed? ITAT decides

“We are delighted to partner with Fino Payments Bank as part of our strategy to contribute to a financial ecosystem that offers socio-economic benefits across all strata of society. Our partnership will help to advance our shared vision of an inclusive and empowered India. This initiative is aligned with our mission to leave no citizen behind and bring the digitally excluded into the fold of formal financial economy,” Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies, said.