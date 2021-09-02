Future investment opportunities: 32 startups may go Unicorn in 2 years, only one from Cryptocurrency!

Representative image

CoinSwitch Kuber is the only crypto start-up predicted to go Unicorn in the next two years, according to Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021. The list ranks India’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least US$200mn, not yet listed on a public exchange and most likely to ‘go unicorn’ within two years (Gazelles) or four years (Cheetahs).

CoinSwitch Kuber has been ranked 29th in the list of Gazelles. The Hurun Report defines Gazelle as a start-up founded after the year 2000 and has the potential to go Unicorn in two years. The Gazelles on the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021 have an estimated valuation ranging from US$500mn to US$1bn.

Among the Top 10 on the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021, MobiKwik is the only FinTech company. Other FinTechs – Navi, Khatabook, Rupeek, Acko General Insurance are ranked 11, 18, 21 and 25 respectively.

As per the report, Mswipe Technologies, Capital Float, ClearTax, Jupiter, InCred, Bankbazaar.com, FINO Paytech, OKCredit, Lendingkart, OlaMoney, Aye Finance, Smallcase, OneCard are listed among the “Cheetahs” – startups expected to go Unicorn in the next four years.

With 18 start-ups on the list, FinTech contributed the most number of companies in the list, followed by E-commerce 17 and SaaS 7. E-commerce, FinTech, Shared Economy and SaaS contribute more than half of the companies featured in the list.

Commenting on the report, Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “Preparing the Hurun India Future Unicorn List 2021 has been one of the most daunting tasks, primary due to the positive hyperactivity in Indian start-up ecosystems. For instance, 5 start-ups that we had as Cheetahs at the beginning of our research, jumped straight to Unicorn valuations.”

Junaid said that the list has inputs from India’s start-up investor ecosystem including some of the top VC funds and hence could serve as a good source for investors and family office to understand more some of the most exciting start-ups in the country.

“2021 also registered start-up IPOs, starting with Nazaara Tech, followed by Zomato and others who have filed including Paytm, Freshworks, Nykaa and so on. IPOs present exit opportunities for investors and encourage more Indian High Networth Individuals to allocate a meaningful portion of their investment into start-ups,” he said.

India is home to more than 600 million internet users and is expected to have 900 million use by 2025. The adoption of the internet in rural areas will further complement the rise of technology start-ups. Fintech companies operating in mobile payments, insurance, blockchain, stock trading and digital lending will grow further to capitalize the internet penetration.”

“Although the Indian start-up ecosystem is growing, some of the start-ups, who reach a certain scale migrate from India, in search for better regulatory incentives and risk capital availability. For instance, some of the best Enterprise SaaS companies are born in India but “flipped” to the USA. This is a lost opportunity for India and it is important that these start-ups are incentivised to stay back in the country,” he said.