Labour unions have once again stepped up their demand to raise the minimum pension under EPS-95 to Rs 9,000 a month. But is such a sharp jump from the current Rs 1,000 even feasible?

The issue has resurfaced in Parliament and in the Supreme Court, putting the spotlight back on the pension calculations under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995, run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Demand for Rs 9,000 minimum pension

In a recent unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, MP Dr. Kirsan Namdeo asked whether various labour unions, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), had urged the government to increase the minimum EPS pension to Rs 9,000.

Replying to the House, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje confirmed that representations have indeed been received from trade unions and public representatives seeking an increase from the existing Rs 1,000 per month.

However, the government did not indicate any timeline for a hike.

The Minister underlined that EPS-95 is a “Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit” scheme. The pension fund corpus is built from:

-Employer contribution of 8.33% of wages

-1.16% contribution from the Central Government on wages up to Rs 15,000

She also highlighted that the government is already providing a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month through budgetary support, over and above the 1.16% contribution.

Importantly, 47,04,270 active member pensioners are currently receiving pension of less than Rs 9,000 per month. This number explains why the demand for revision has remained politically and socially significant.

Why a jump to Rs 9,000 looks difficult

A direct jump from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000 would mean a nine-fold increase. Given that EPS is funded by fixed contribution percentages and is actuarially valued every year for long-term sustainability, such a steep hike would significantly increase the outgo from the pension fund.

The government has repeatedly maintained that sustainability of the fund and future liabilities are key considerations before taking any decision.

This is where the wage ceiling becomes crucial.

Supreme Court asks govt to review wage ceiling

In early 2026, the Supreme Court of India directed the Centre to review and potentially increase the EPFO wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 within four months.

The current wage ceiling has been in place since September 1, 2014, when it was raised from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000. That earlier ceiling of Rs 6,500 had remained effective from June 1, 2001.

The Court’s direction has revived expectations that a revision in wage ceiling could automatically raise pension amounts — because pension is directly linked to pensionable salary.

If wage ceiling rises to Rs 25,000 — what changes?

Reports suggest the government may consider raising the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000, especially after the rollout of new labour codes that focus on strengthening social security.

Let us assume a realistic scenario: wage ceiling increased to Rs 25,000.

Under EPS-95, monthly pension is calculated using the formula:

(Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) / 70

Pensionable salary: Average of last 60 months’ basic salary plus DA

Minimum service required: 10 years

Maximum pensionable service: 35 years

Minimum pension (10 years service)

Rs 25,000 × 10 / 70 = Rs 3,570 per month

Maximum pension (35 years service)

Rs 25,000 × 35 / 70 = Rs 12,500 per month

This shows that even if the wage ceiling is raised to Rs 25,000, the minimum pension for someone with just 10 years of service would be around Rs 3,570 — not Rs 9,000.

The logical takeaway

Instead of expecting a sudden jump to Rs 9,000, a more practical outcome may be a moderate increase linked to a higher wage ceiling.

If the ceiling is revised to Rs 25,000 or Rs 30,000, pensions will automatically rise under the existing formula. The exact quantum will depend on years of service.

The government, in its parliamentary reply, has reiterated its commitment to “robust social security coverage” under EPF, EPS-95 and EDLI schemes, while keeping fund sustainability in mind.

For over 47 lakh pensioners receiving less than Rs 9,000, any upward revision would bring relief. But the final decision will likely balance three factors:

-Actuarial viability of the pension fund

-Supreme Court’s direction on wage ceiling

-Fiscal implications for the Centre

For now, the key development to watch is the government’s response to the Supreme Court’s directive on revising the EPFO wage ceiling. That decision may quietly decide the future of EPS-95 pensions more than any headline demand.