EPS-95 pension hike: Why minimum EPF pension may rise to Rs 3,570; maximum to Rs 12,500 — Here’s the calculation
With labour unions demanding a hike in the minimum EPS-95 pension from Rs 1,000, the debate has once again reached Parliament and the Supreme Court. While the government has acknowledged representations from trade unions, it has stressed fund sustainability.
In a recent unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, MP Dr. Kirsan Namdeo asked whether various labour unions, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), had urged the government to increase the minimum EPS pension to Rs 9,000.
Replying to the House, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje confirmed that representations have indeed been received from trade unions and public representatives seeking an increase from the existing Rs 1,000 per month.
However, the government did not indicate any timeline for a hike.
The Minister underlined that EPS-95 is a “Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit” scheme. The pension fund corpus is built from:
-Employer contribution of 8.33% of wages
-1.16% contribution from the Central Government on wages up to Rs 15,000
She also highlighted that the government is already providing a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month through budgetary support, over and above the 1.16% contribution.
Importantly, 47,04,270 active member pensioners are currently receiving pension of less than Rs 9,000 per month. This number explains why the demand for revision has remained politically and socially significant.
A direct jump from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000 would mean a nine-fold increase. Given that EPS is funded by fixed contribution percentages and is actuarially valued every year for long-term sustainability, such a steep hike would significantly increase the outgo from the pension fund.
The government has repeatedly maintained that sustainability of the fund and future liabilities are key considerations before taking any decision.
This is where the wage ceiling becomes crucial.
Supreme Court asks govt to review wage ceiling
In early 2026, the Supreme Court of India directed the Centre to review and potentially increase the EPFO wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 within four months.
The current wage ceiling has been in place since September 1, 2014, when it was raised from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000. That earlier ceiling of Rs 6,500 had remained effective from June 1, 2001.
The Court’s direction has revived expectations that a revision in wage ceiling could automatically raise pension amounts — because pension is directly linked to pensionable salary.
If wage ceiling rises to Rs 25,000 — what changes?
Reports suggest the government may consider raising the EPFO wage ceiling to Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000, especially after the rollout of new labour codes that focus on strengthening social security.
Let us assume a realistic scenario: wage ceiling increased to Rs 25,000.
Under EPS-95, monthly pension is calculated using the formula:
(Pensionable Salary × Pensionable Service) / 70
Pensionable salary: Average of last 60 months’ basic salary plus DA
Minimum service required: 10 years
Maximum pensionable service: 35 years
Minimum pension (10 years service)
Rs 25,000 × 10 / 70 = Rs 3,570 per month
Maximum pension (35 years service)
Rs 25,000 × 35 / 70 = Rs 12,500 per month
This shows that even if the wage ceiling is raised to Rs 25,000, the minimum pension for someone with just 10 years of service would be around Rs 3,570 — not Rs 9,000.
Instead of expecting a sudden jump to Rs 9,000, a more practical outcome may be a moderate increase linked to a higher wage ceiling.
If the ceiling is revised to Rs 25,000 or Rs 30,000, pensions will automatically rise under the existing formula. The exact quantum will depend on years of service.
The government, in its parliamentary reply, has reiterated its commitment to “robust social security coverage” under EPF, EPS-95 and EDLI schemes, while keeping fund sustainability in mind.
For over 47 lakh pensioners receiving less than Rs 9,000, any upward revision would bring relief. But the final decision will likely balance three factors:
-Actuarial viability of the pension fund
-Supreme Court’s direction on wage ceiling
-Fiscal implications for the Centre
For now, the key development to watch is the government’s response to the Supreme Court’s directive on revising the EPFO wage ceiling. That decision may quietly decide the future of EPS-95 pensions more than any headline demand.