The delay in the announcement of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) due from January 1, 2026, has triggered rising concern among over one crore central government employees and pensioners, with employee representatives now formally escalating the matter to the government.

In a letter addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers has flagged “severe discontent and apprehensions” over the unusual delay in issuing DA/DR orders.

Unusual delay breaks established trend

Traditionally, DA/DR revisions—linked to inflation—are announced in the last week of March, with arrears for January to March credited in early April. However, even as April progresses, there has been no official notification from the Ministry of Finance this year.

This departure from the established timeline has created uncertainty among employees and pensioners who depend on these revisions to offset rising living costs.

What the employees’ body has said

“The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Worker’s would like to draw your kind attention towards non declaration of due installments of DA/DR w.e.f. 01.01.2026, normally it used to be declared in the last week of March and Arrears of the three months paid in first week of April every year,” the letter said.

The employees’ body said, “severe discontent and apprehensions is there amongst the employees and pensioners, over delay in declaration of the same”.

“The confederation beseech your personal intervention in the matter and request to your good self to kindly cause the Declaration/issuance of the DA/DR orders at the earliest,” the employees’ body wrote to the FM.

The letter specifically highlights that such delays are unprecedented in recent years and risk undermining employee confidence.

Current status of dearness allowance in 2026

Current DA rate: 58% (effective July 1, 2025)

Expected hike: Around 2%, taking DA to 60%

Arrears: Likely to be paid retrospectively for January–March 2026 once approved

Expected timeline: Mid-April 2026, as per expert estimates

While the delay has caused concern, there is no indication that the hike itself will be skipped.

Why is the DA announcement delayed?

Experts point to multiple administrative and structural reasons rather than any policy rollback:

1. 8th Pay Commission transition

The rollout of the 8th Pay Commission from January 2026 is seen as a key factor. The government may be aligning DA revisions with upcoming pay structure changes, including fitment factor calculations.

2. Administrative sequencing delays

Finalisation of inflation data (CPI-IW) and internal approvals, including Cabinet clearance, appear to be taking longer than usual.

3. Fiscal considerations near 60% mark

As DA approaches 60%, it often triggers discussions around merging DA with basic pay—an important structural shift that requires careful financial planning.

Why this delay matters more this time

The timing of this delay is critical. With the 8th Pay Commission underway, employees were expecting smoother transitions and timely updates. Instead, the delay has raised concerns about how future pay revisions and benefits will be implemented.

For pensioners in particular, DR is a crucial support mechanism against inflation, and any delay directly impacts monthly financial planning.

Growing pressure on the government

Apart from the Confederation, other employee groups, including the All India NPS Employees Federation, have also urged the government to expedite the announcement.

With mounting pressure and expectations building, all eyes are now on the Finance Ministry for a resolution. A timely announcement, along with arrears, could help ease concerns and restore confidence among employees and pensioners.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on employee representations and publicly available data. The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) revision is subject to official notification by the Government of India. Readers are advised to await formal orders for confirmation.