Central Government Employee? Modi govt is bringing this CHANGE to your performance appraisal report

Check details of Central Civil Services performance appraisal report rules 2019. Representational image/Pixabay

Central Government Employee Annual Performance Appraisal Report Rules 2019: Soon, the annual appraisal process for Central Government servants holding Group A, Group B and Group C posts of Central Civil Services will be streamlined and confusion-free with a clear cut deadline for the completion of the entire process, starting from the self-appraisal of Officers Reported Upon. The government has issued draft Central Civil Services (Performance Appraisal Report)Rules 2019 for comments and suggestions. In a first, the draft Rules dated September 27 seeks to “consolidate” all the instructions/guidelines issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) from time to time to govern the appraisal process of these employees.

The draft rules reviewed by FE Online says a comprehensive dossier of each Government servant will be maintained by the Central Government and it will be retained for two years from the date of superannuation, retirement death or resignation of the employee. The dossiers will be retained in the PDF format before weeding out.

Immediately after the notification of these rules, every Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) will have to migrate to electronic generation and recording of PAR in electronic form. For manual generation and recording in an “exceptional case” prior approval of the DoPT would be required.

According to the draft rules, the appraisal process would start at the level of the employee with a “self-appraisal”. It will be reviewed by a reviewing authority and submitted to the “accepting authority”. The final appraisal report will be disclosed to the ORU who will get a chance to make a representation to the competent authority through the Custodian, within 15 days of receipt of the report. The ORU can make a representation only the specific factual observations contained in the Report “leading to the appraisal of the officer in terms of attributed, work output and competency grading.”

ALSO READ | Modi govt adds new parameter for annual appraisal of Group A, B, C officers

CCS Performance Appraisal Process: Report to President

An officer not happy with the decision on his representation will have an option to submit a “Memorial” to the President within a period of 90 days of the receipt of the decision.

The appraisal process with start with the distribution of blank PAR forms to all concerned on April 15. The form will specify the Reporting Authority and Reviewing Authority. The entire process including the Submission of Memorial to President will be completed in around 12 months.

CCS Performance Appraisal Rules 2019: Who will benefit?

The draft Central Civil Services (Performance Appraisal Report)Rules 2019 will apply to government servants holding Group A, Group B and Group C posts of Central Civil Services in Ministries/Departments (including attached and subordinate offices), civilian Government servants in Defence Services and to officers appointed against a civil post on contract.

The proposed rules will not apply to: