7th Pay Commission: Good news Central Government Employees! Modi govt changes Night Duty Allowance rules

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Following the decision taken by the Central Government on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission for implementation of Night Duty Allowance (NDA), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued new instructions. The Central government has ended the current practice of providing night duty allowance to all employees with a particular Grade Pay. Take a look at the new instructions issued by DoPT this month which will be applicable with effect from 01 July 2017:

– No further compensation will be admissible wherever the working hours have been arrived at after taking into account the night weightage factor.

– As per the Government, duty performed between 10 pm to 6 am will be considered as night duty.

– There is a ceiling on the basic pay for which NDA will be applicable. The DoPT says, “The ceiling of basic pay for entitlement of Night Duty Allowance shall be Rs. 43600/- per month.”

– A uniform weightage of 10 minutes will be given for every hour of night duty performed.

– The Government will pay NDA at the hourly rate equal to BP+DA/200. The basic pay and DA for the calculation of NDA rates will be the basic pay and DA prevalent as per 7th Pay Commission. The formula will apply to employees of all ministries and departments.

– The Government will work out the amount of NDA separately for each employee depending upon the basic pay of the concerned employee on the date of performing night duty.