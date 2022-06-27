Zomato share price tanks 6% after Blinkit acquisition; brokerages bullish on the stock, see up to 63% rally

Zomato share price tanked 6% on Monday after the online food delivery platform announced that it has agreed to acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business. As part of the deal, Zomato will issue up to 629 million shares, amounting to an equity stake of 6.88% on a fully-diluted basis, at an allotment price of Rs 70.76 per share. Zomato’s proposed acquisition of Blinkit not only widens its scope of hyperlocal delivery services beyond food delivery but also highlights management’s broader ambitions of capturing a larger slice of India’s Commerce market, said JM Financial in its report.

Remain bullish on Zomato but near-term overhangs can limit upside

According to analysts at JM Financial, Quick Commerce space in the long run can offer a large complimentary profit pool for players like Zomato. The Blinkit acquisition is near term pain but long term gain for the online food aggregator. “Despite management optimism, we conservatively build forecasts for Blinkit due to limited data and basis DCF, ascertain that the acquisition can add >8% value to our published TP of Rs 115 for Zomato,” they said, implying 63% upside on the stock.

The brokerage believes that Zomato is well-placed to gain from robust industry tailwinds for hyperlocal delivery services. However, the volatile market environment, relatively cheap valuations of global peers, investor focus on profitable names and the lock-in expiry for the company’s pre-IPO investors in Jul ’22, may limit near-term upside for the stock.

Zomato to generate 5-10% synergies on the delivery costs

Another brokerage Edelweiss has also maintained its positive stance on the core business, considering long growth runway and path to profitability. It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a DCF-based target price of Rs 80. “The Blinkit acquisition, to extract synergy on delivery cost, is crucial for Zomato. Zomato’s management has assigned an upper bound of $ 400 mn towards quick commerce investment for the next two years (CY22, CY23E). Any deviation from this would be a key risk to our hypothesis. We expect Zomato will be able to generate 5-10% synergies on the delivery costs,” Edelweiss said in a note.

Blinkit is synergistic to Zomato’s food delivery business

According to Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, “The recently announced acquisition of Blinkit by Zomato Ltd. is expected to add to its woes of high operating losses. The Blinkit is synergistic to Zomato’s food delivery business and the management expects the business to grow significantly in the future. The quick commerce market, however, has become incredibly competitive, and it will take a very long time to figure out the unit economics and turn profitable. Further, the current markets are not conducive for businesses that a growing without showing profits. Thus we believe that this company is suitable only for investors having a high-risk appetite and a long-term view.”

