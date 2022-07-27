Zomato, PB Fintech, 22 other stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE; Adani Enterprises touches new high

Sensex and Nifty were seen moving higher on Wednesday, after having opened flat with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 200 points or 0.40% to touch 55,500 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 55 points and above 16,500. Bank Nifty breached 36,600 during the initial hours of trade. As bulls seemed to attempt a return to Dalal Steet, 77 stocks on the BSE were up at their fresh 52-week highs and another 19 stocks touched fresh lows. Setting fresh highs were marquee names such as Adani Enterprises.

52-week high/low on BSE

Among the stocks that were up with gains and touching fresh 52-week highs on the BSE were Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Ethos Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Page Industries, Shoppers Stop, Supreme Holdings Hospitality, and West Coast Paper Mills among others. On the other hand, stocks touching fresh lows on BSE included Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Future Retail, Future Consumer, Oceanic Foods, and food delivery giant Zomato. Zomato’s stock soared higher after hitting fresh lows.

52-week high low on NSE

On the NSE, Kirloskar Electric Company, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, eMudhra Limited, Ethos, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Som Distilleries & Breweries Limited, and Shoppers Stop were among the 23 stocks that soared to fresh highs. 22 stocks listed on the NSE touched new lows. These were PB Fintech (Policy Bazar), Tanla Platforms, Zomato, Renaissance Global Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, and more.

Volume trades on NSE

Tata Investment Corporation Limited was the top stock on NSE in terms of volumes. More than 3.97 lakh shares of the company moved between investors, which was 30 times the 1-week average. The stock was up 7%.

Silly Monks Entertainment was the second top volume gainer on the exchange as more than 46,000 shares of the company exchanged hands on Wednesday. The volumes were 23 times the 1-week average as the stock rose 13.56%.

Shoppers Stop was also among the volume gainers. More than 34 lakh shares of the company were traded on the NSE, 18 times the 1-week average. The stock was up 8%.

Other volume gainers included Pritika Auto Industries, Ethos Limited, Sikko Industries, and more.