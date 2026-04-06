The share price of Trent rose more than 5% on April 6, extending gains for a second straight session after the company released its March quarter business update. The stock moved against the broader market trend, where benchmark indices opened lower and slipped in early trade.

The stock climbed to around Rs 3,740 intra-day after opening at Rs 3,620. This comes after a 7% gain in the previous session, taking the two-day increase to over 12%. Market capitalisation during the session stood at about Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

Trent Q4 update: Revenue growth supports momentum

The latest move in the stock followed the company’s Q4 FY26 update, which showed steady growth in revenue.

Standalone revenue for the March quarter increased 20% to Rs 4,937 crore from Rs 4,106 crore in the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue rose 18% to Rs 19,701 crore from Rs 16,668 crore in FY25.

Revenue from merchandise sales, excluding other operating income, grew 21% in the quarter and 19% for the full year.

The consistency between quarterly and full-year growth indicates that demand remained steady through the year rather than being limited to a single period.

ALSO READ Goldman Sachs warns of Asia Oil shock: 5 signs of fuel rationing risks ahead

Store additions continue at pace in Q4

Store expansion remained a key contributor to growth. As of March 31, 2026, Trent operated 1,286 stores.

The network includes 300 Westside stores, 963 Zudio stores including 6 in the UAE, and 23 stores across other formats.

Expansion was led by Zudio, where store additions increased by 109 in Q4 and 198 over the full year. Westside additions increased by 22 stores in the quarter and 52 stores during FY26.

The pace of additions indicates that the company continued to focus on scaling its value fashion offering alongside its established formats.

Earlier quarters show similar trend

The March quarter performance follows steady growth in earlier quarters. In Q3 FY26, standalone revenue increased to Rs 5,220 crore from Rs 4,466 crore a year earlier. Revenue for the nine months ended December rose 18% to Rs 14,604 crore.

During that period, store additions also remained consistent, with Westside adding 17 stores and Zudio adding 48 stores in Q3.

Trent share price below previous highs

Despite the recent gains, the stock has seen declines over longer periods. It has fallen nearly 14% in calendar year 2026, declined about 1% over the past month, dropped more than 22% in the last six months, and is down over 21% over the past year.

The stock had reached a 52-week high of Rs 6,259 on June 30, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,276.10 on March 30, 2026. The current rise follows this correction phase.

Conclusion

The recent rise in Trent shares follows its Q4 update, where revenue increased 20% in the quarter and 18% for the full year, supported by continued store expansion led by Zudio and steady growth in merchandise sales.