The share price of Trent tumbled 35% today but this is not something you need to worry about. This is because the Tata Group retail company begins trading on an ex-bonus basis following its first-ever bonus share issue.

For many investors, seeing a stock price suddenly adjust lower can be confusing. However, this change does not mean shareholders are losing money. Instead, it reflects the implementation of Trent’s recently announced 1:2 bonus issue.

With the record date falling on June 4, let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to watch –

Why is Trent trading at an adjusted rate today?

Trent had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 along with its fourth-quarter results.

Simply put, shareholders will receive one additional share for every two shares they own on the record date.

As the bonus issue becomes effective, the stock price adjusts proportionately to account for the increase in the number of outstanding shares.

This adjustment is purely mathematical. While the share price may appear lower, the total value of an investor’s holding remains broadly unchanged because the number of shares increases.

What does a 1:2 bonus issue mean?

Suppose an investor owns 20 Trent shares before the bonus issue.

Under the 1:2 bonus issue, the investor will receive 10 additional shares.

As a result, the total shareholding will increase from 20 shares to 30 shares.

While the share price adjusts downward after the bonus issue, the overall value of the investment remains broadly unchanged because the investor now owns more share

This is why investors should not mistake the price adjustment for a decline in shareholder wealth.

Who will receive the bonus shares?

Only shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records on the record date will be eligible for the bonus shares.

Because Indian markets follow a T+1 settlement cycle, investors needed to purchase Trent shares before the ex-bonus date for the shares to be credited to their demat accounts in time.

Those purchasing Trent shares today will not qualify for the bonus issue.

A first in Trent’s corporate history

This bonus issue is important for Trent as it is the first time the company has rewarded shareholders through a bonus share issuance.

While the company has consistently paid dividends over the years, it has never issued bonus shares before.

The last major corporate action took place in 2016 when Trent carried out a stock split, dividing one equity share of Rs 10 face value into ten shares of Rs 1 each.

Bonus Shares are not the only reward

Investors have another corporate action to watch.

Alongside the bonus issue, Trent has also announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The company has fixed June 12 as the record date for the dividend.

Trent Q4FY26 performance

The bonus announcement came after Trent announced its March quarter results.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 413 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 312 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose to more than Rs 5,000 crore, while profitability also improved.

Trent previous day closing price

On June 3, Trent shares closed at Rs 4,242, gaining 31.60 points or 0.75% for the day.