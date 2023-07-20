Top dividend-yield Mid-cap shares in last 1 year: Sanofi India, REC, Oil India and more

Sanofi, REC, and Oil India shares were among the top dividend-paying Mid-caps scrips in the last one year, with yields of 8% each, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding Mid-Caps shares compiled by Axis Securities. National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) stood at the bottom of Axis Securities’ list with a 3% dividend yield.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding Mid-Caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (In the past 12 Months) Dividend Yield (Last 12 Months) Sanofi India Rs 6,959 Rs 570 8% REC Rs 161 Rs 12.6 8% Oil India Rs 255 Rs 19.5 8% Power Finance Corporation Rs 224 Rs 13.25 6% Oracle Financial Services Rs 4,020 Rs 225 6% National Aluminium Company Rs 93 Rs 5 5% Hindustan Petroleum Corp Rs 293 Rs 14 5% Indian Railway Finance Corp Rs 33 Rs 1.43 4% Torrent Power Rs 609 Rs 26 4% NHPC Rs 46 Rs 1.9 4% Nippon Life India Asset Management RS 298 Rs 11.5 4% Indraprastha Gas Rs 489 Rs 18.5 4% ICICI Securities Rs 610 Rs 22.5 4% Canara Bank Rs 326 Rs 12 4% NMDC Rs 114 Rs 3.75 3%

Sanofi India holds the top position on the list, being the only company from the healthcare sector. The Axis Securities’ list was primarily dominated by companies from the financial sector, with 6 out of 15, REC, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Nippon Life India Asset Management, ICICI Securities, and Canara Bank representing the financial sector on the list.

Oracle Financial Services, with a dividend yield of 6%, was the sole representative from the IT sector to be included in the list of high-yielding Mid-Cap companies. On the list, Indian Railway Financial Corporation had the lowest dividend of Rs 1.43, however, it offered a dividend yield of 4%.

Sanofi India and Oracle Financial Services were the only two companies to have dividends in three digits, Rs 570 and Rs 225. Torrent Power, with a dividend of Rs 26, positioned itself at the 3rd spot on the list in terms of dividends. The lowest dividend payout was Rs 1.9 from NHPC.