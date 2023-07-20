scorecardresearch
Top dividend-yield Mid-cap shares in last 1 year: Sanofi India, REC, Oil India and more

Sanofi India, with a dividend of Rs 570 and a dividend yield of 8%, holds the top position on the Axis Securities’ list and was also the sole representative of the healthcare sector.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Top dividend yield MidCaps
With a 3% dividend yield, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) was placed at the bottom of Axis Securities’ list. (Photo: Reuters)

Sanofi, REC, and Oil India shares were among the top dividend-paying Mid-caps scrips in the last one year, with yields of 8% each, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding Mid-Caps shares compiled by Axis Securities. National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) stood at the bottom of Axis Securities’ list with a 3% dividend yield. 

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding Mid-Caps:

Company NameCMPDividend (In the past 12 Months)Dividend Yield (Last 12 Months)
Sanofi India Rs 6,959Rs 5708%
REC Rs 161Rs 12.68%
Oil India Rs 255Rs 19.58%
Power Finance Corporation Rs 224Rs 13.256%
Oracle Financial Services Rs 4,020Rs 2256%
National Aluminium Company Rs 93Rs 55%
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Rs 293Rs 145%
Indian Railway Finance Corp Rs 33Rs 1.434%
Torrent PowerRs 609Rs 264%
NHPCRs 46Rs 1.94%
Nippon Life India Asset Management RS 298Rs 11.54%
Indraprastha Gas Rs 489Rs 18.54%
ICICI Securities Rs 610Rs 22.54%
Canara BankRs 326Rs 124%
NMDC Rs 114Rs 3.753%

Sanofi India holds the top position on the list, being the only company from the healthcare sector. The Axis Securities’ list was primarily dominated by companies from the financial sector, with 6 out of 15, REC, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Nippon Life India Asset Management, ICICI Securities, and Canara Bank representing the financial sector on the list.

Oracle Financial Services, with a dividend yield of 6%, was the sole representative from the IT sector to be included in the list of high-yielding Mid-Cap companies. On the list, Indian Railway Financial Corporation had the lowest dividend of Rs 1.43, however, it offered a dividend yield of 4%.

Sanofi India and Oracle Financial Services were the only two companies to have dividends in three digits, Rs 570 and Rs 225. Torrent Power, with a dividend of Rs 26, positioned itself at the 3rd spot on the list in terms of dividends. The lowest dividend payout was Rs 1.9 from NHPC.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 14:59 IST

