The domestic equity markets saw a significant fall this week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell over 1.15% and 1.8%, respectively, for the week.

However, several top research houses, including Nomura, Jefferies, Nuvama, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, and JM Financial, shared their latest recommendations for key stocks amid a falling market, and we shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors.

Jefferies on GMR Airports

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on GMR Airports and retained a target price of Rs 125. The revised outlook implies an upside potential of nearly 28% from the current market price.

What makes the brokerage’s view interesting is that the bullish stance comes despite a slightly weaker fourth-quarter performance and ongoing geopolitical disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. According to Jefferies, near-term challenges around international traffic and temporary cost pressures may continue, but the larger structural narrative around GMR Airports is beginning to change rapidly.

Nomura on GAIL

Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for GAIL (India). The brokerage house has raised its target price for GAIL to Rs 195 from Rs 185. This translates to an upside potential of 21% from the current market price.

The government raised domestic gas allocation, the company is seeing petchem recovery, big projects commissioning in FY27, and many other factors contributed to the increase in price target.

JM Financial on Mphasis

JM Financial continued to maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on Mphasis and assigned a target price of Rs 2,740. This translates into an upside potential of nearly 23%.

According to the brokerage report, Mphasis recently hosted its Analyst Meet 2026, where management outlined its long-term strategy around Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation and platform-led services.

Jefferies on Belrise Industries

Jefferies reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Belrise Industries and raised the target price to Rs 250 from Rs 215 earlier. According to the brokerage report, the revised target implies a potential upside of nearly 19% from current levels.

As per the Jefferies report, Belrise Industries continues to strengthen its business footprint despite facing near-term cost pressures from fuel, logistics and commodity inflation.

Nuvama on Yatharth Hospital

Nuvama has a ‘Buy’ rating on Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services and raised the target price for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services to Rs 950, up from Rs 920. This implies an upside of 16.4% from the current market price.

As per the brokerage report, several key growth drivers and strategic initiatives, including aggressive bed expansion, a stronger focus on high-end specialities, operational efficiency improvements, and many other factors, were among the key reasons behind the bullish call on Yatharth Hospital.

ICICI Securities on Larsen & Toubro

ICICI Securities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Larsen & Toubro and assigned a target price of Rs 4,955, implying potential upside of 23% from the reference level used in the report.

The brokerage said Larsen & Toubro remains diversified across engineering, infrastructure, manufacturing and services businesses, giving it broad execution visibility.

Nuvama on Century Plyboards

Nuvama retained ‘Buy’ on Century Plyboards (India) and increased the target price to Rs 1,096 from Rs 1,027, indicating upside of around 41%.

The brokerage said Century Plyboards delivered broad-based growth across segments while also announcing another phase of capital expenditure. The brokerage also noted recovery in laminate profitability and improvement in plywood margins, although medium-density fibreboard continued to face pressure from higher raw material costs.

JM Financial on Aegis Vopak Terminals

JM Financial maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Aegis Vopak Terminals and assigned a target price of Rs 330. This implies an upside potential of nearly 60% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, Aegis Vopak’s Q4 performance came below estimates mainly because of weaker profitability in the liquids segment. While overall throughput in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) logistics business remained broadly in line with estimates, margins in the liquids business surprised negatively.

Nomura on Samvardhana Motherson

Nomura has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for Samvardhana Motherson International. The brokerage raised the target price of this Auto Ancillaries stock to Rs 155 from Rs 140. This translates to an upside potential of 17% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the target price on Samvardhana Motherson was raised on the back of a strong fourth-quarter performance, strategic acquisitions, a robust order book, and several other factors.

Motilal Oswal on Sun Pharma

Motilal Oswal retained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on Sun Pharmaceuticals and assigned a target price of Rs 2,120, implying upside of about 15%. The brokerage said the quarter’s operational showing came under pressure because of higher marketing costs and lower milestone income, yet it did not alter its broader earnings view on the business.

According to the Motilal Oswal report, Sun Pharma delivered revenue broadly in line with expectations in Q4FY26, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profit missed estimates because of elevated operating expenditure.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.