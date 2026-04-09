Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its Q4FY26 result post the market hours today, April 9. Along with its March quarter results, dividend remains the key highlight in the Q4 earnings.

In the Q4FY26 earnings, TCS declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share for FY2026, taking the total payout for the year to Rs 110 per share.

This final dividend will be paid after the conclusion of the company’s 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholder approval. The company has stated that the payout will be made on the third day after the AGM, although the record date is yet to be announced.

“…we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs 31 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company which shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company,” added the company in the exchange filing.

Rs 110 per share: How the total dividend adds up

The Rs 31 final dividend comes on top of Rs 79 already paid during the financial year.

That earlier payout included a higher third-quarter dividend, which had a special component. With this, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 110 per share, a significant cash distribution relative to the face value of Rs 1 per share.

In simple terms, for every single share held, investors will have received Rs 110 as dividend for the full year.

Why dividend matters for investors

For many investors, dividend is a key factor in stock selection.

In TCS’s case, the consistent dividend track record has been one of the reasons the stock remains widely tracked.

TCS Q4FY26 performance

The dividend declaration came alongside the company’s quarterly results. For Q4FY26, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 13,720 crore and revenue of Rs 70,698 crore.

For the full year, net profit stood at Rs 49,454 crore.

TCS share performance

Shares of Tata Group IT major TCS ended the session about 1.2% higher. The results were announced after market hours.