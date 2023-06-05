Tata Motors, Lupin, Titan among 139 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 16 touch 52-week lows

Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained in trade on Monday. Nifty rose over 75 points to surpass the 18,600 level while Sensex jumped 350 points to trade at 62,900 before giving up some of its gains. The broader markets traded in the green, with Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500 higher by 0.4% each. Sectorally, Bank Nifty crossed the 44,200 level, adding 0.6% while Nifty Auto jumped 1.28%, with M&M and Tata Motors leading the gains. Nifty Media soared 1.19%, while Nifty Metal and Nifty IT traded flat. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank were the sectoral losers, falling up to 0.4%. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Reliance and ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Volume Gainers

Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Damodar Industries, Xelpmoc Design And Tech, SMS Lifesciences India, GE Power India, Somi Conveyor Beltings, JITF Infralogistics, Peninsula Land, Jay Bharat Maruti, Rossari Biotech, Banaras Beads, Ausom Enterprise, Cartrade Tech, Country Condo’s, Galaxy Surfactants, Tata Chemicals are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are M&M, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Grasim, Sun Pharma, with M&M up 3.29%. The biggest laggards are Divi’s Lab, Asian Paints, BPCL, TechM, Hindustan Unilever, with Divi’s Lab down 1.38%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 113 stocks hit their upper price band. Datamatics Global Services, Maan Aluminum, Vertoz Advertising, SEPC, JITF Infralogitics, Adani Transmission were among the scrips. 39 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, Eimco Elecon (India), Marshall Machines, Jyoti Structures. 18 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 139 stocks hit their 52 week highs including 3M India, Sanofi India, Procter & Gamble Health, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Auto, Craftsman Automation, GRP, Polycab India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Power Mech Projects, Bharat Bijlee, Titan Company, Safari Industries (India), InterGlobe Aviation, KEI Industries, Cummins India, Data Patterns (India), De Nora India, Inox Wind Energy, eClerx Services, The Anup Engineering, Trent, Manorama Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery, KDDL, Birla Corporation, Bharat Dynamics, Jash Engineering, Globus Spirits, Godrej Consumer Products, Aurionpro Solutions, Sansera Engineering, Lupin, Tata Motors, and DLF among others.

Alternatively, 16 stocks including Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF, Lexus Granito (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) are at 52 week lows.