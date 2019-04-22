Subhash Chandra sells Essel group co; Blackstone comes to Zee Group founder’s rescue

US-based private equity giant Blackstone has agreed to acquire a majority stake from promoters in Subhash Chandra-led Essel Propack for about Rs 2,157-3,211 crore, giving much-needed cash to the billionaire founder of Zee group to repay lenders. Blackstone has agreed to pay Rs 134 per share to the promoters to buy a 51% stake in Essel Propack. The promoter and promoter group holds 57.03% as on March 31st 2019.

Subhash Chandra, the founder of Essel group and celebrated Zee media group, has recently found himself in some trouble over being unable to pay back loans to creditors. Earlier, in January, a group of 10 creditors to Subhash Chandra-led promoter entities got together and gave him a moratorium on loan repayments up to September 2019.

Meanwhile, two major mutual fund houses in the country — Kotak MF and HDFC MF — had their fixed maturity plans come to an end, with exposure to debt securities in Subhash Chandra’s companies. Kotak MF offered part repayment to its investors, holding back the amount invested in Subhash Chandra companies, while HDFC MF offered to roll over the plan on maturity.

Subhash Chandra had promised to arrange money by the end of September moratorium by selling group assets and pay the lenders their dues. Essel Propack is one of the early ventures of Subhash Chandra, and is the Essel group’s cash cow. It is involved in the business of manufacturing laminated plastic tubes, extruded laminated plastic tubes, caps & closures and flexible laminates used in packaging of oral care products, cosmetics, food and pharmaceuticals. The major customers in India include Dabur, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali (oral care); Godrej, Emami, Vicco, Marico (skincare), Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Piramal. Blackstone will also make an open offer for 26% additional stake in Essel Propack for Rs 139.19 per share.

The open offer price has been fixed at Rs 139.19 per share. Therefore, based on the open offer subscription, the purchase price consideration will vary between Rs 2,157 crore and Rs 3,211 crore (or, approximately $310 million – $462 million). The sale is expected to complete in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, Essel Propack said in a media release.