The Indian stock market has seen increased volatility over the past year. Between September 2024 and April 2026, the Nifty 50 declined by around 8%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index was corrected by more than 14%.

A closer look at the broader market shows that while stock prices have been corrected, several businesses have continued to report strong financial performance.

It is during such periods that certain small-cap companies, despite delivering consistent growth, remain relatively under-tracked. One such company is Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.

The stock has delivered more than 100% returns during a period when the broader market was correcting.

In this article, we analyse the company’s business fundamentals to understand its growth drivers and assess whether the performance is supported by underlying business strength.

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About Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd operates in the healthcare segment with a focus on Ayurveda-led treatment services and related product offerings.

The company follows an integrated model, combining hospital-based care with the sale of Ayurvedic formulations, creating a linked treatment and consumption cycle.

Its revenue comes from two streams:

Healthcare Services (The Hospitals): The healthcare services segment represents the company’s core operating business, which includes hospitals and clinics under brands such as HIIMS (Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences). These facilities primarily offer Panchakarma therapies, a traditional Ayurvedic detoxification process, along with other non-invasive treatment methods.

A key feature of this segment is the company’s hub-and-spoke model. Under this structure, larger hospitals function as central hubs, while smaller clinics and day-care centres operate as spokes. These spokes act as entry points for patients and gradually feed into the larger hospital network, supporting patient acquisition and improving capacity utilisation.

During 9M FY26, the healthcare services segment contributed approximately Rs 2,880 million (m), accounting for around 49% of the company’s total revenue.

Healthcare Products (The Pharmacy): This vertical sells Ayurvedic medicines and OTC (over the counter) products through the company’s clinics, tele-calling centres, and e-commerce platforms.

These products often have high gross margins of around 85%. In the same 9M FY26 period, products contributed Rs 2,980 m (51% of revenue).

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The contribution from Ayurvedic products is a distinguishing feature of the business model.

Products account for approximately 51% of total revenue and carry gross margins of around 85%. These products are typically prescribed as part of treatment protocols, which creates continuity in demand.

This integration allows the company to extend revenue beyond hospitalisation, increasing the lifetime value of each patient.

It also contributes to the overall margin profile, differentiating the business from traditional healthcare providers where revenue is primarily service based.

Financial Performance of Jeena Sikho Lifecare

Financial Snapshot

Particulars (Rs Million) FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 9M FY26 Revenue from Operations 1,464.50 2,039.00 3,244.10 4,690.70 5,858.00 Operating Profit (EBITDA) 181.2 460.8 929.9 1,248.80 2,716.50 Operating Margin (%) 12.30% 22.60% 28.70% 26.60% 46.40% Net Profit (PAT) 112.7 337.4 692.1 907.3 1,768.20 Net Profit Margin (%) 7.70% 16.50% 21.30% 19.30% 30.20%

Source: Company Financial Report

Jeena Sikho Lifecare has reported strong growth over the last few years, with revenue expanding at a three-year CAGR of around 71% through FY25.

Alongside growth, the company has also seen a structural improvement in profitability. During 9M FY26, operating margins increased to 46.4%, compared to 27% in FY25.

This improvement has largely been because of a change in business mix. The company has significantly reduced its exposure to lower-margin government panel revenue, which declined from Rs 1,178 m FY25 to Rs 81 m by Q3 FY26.

In its place, there has been a greater focus on higher-margin private Panchakarma treatments and product sales.

This shift, supported by a relatively asset-light expansion strategy, has resulted in improved operating leverage and a stronger profitability profile.

Operating Metrics

Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) Trends

Period ARPOB (Rs) FY23 6,100 FY24 7,900 FY25 8,200 Q1 FY26 8,287 Q2 FY26 8,324 Q3 FY26 8,337

Source: Company Financial Report

The company’s ARPOB has shown a steady increase over the last few years, rising from approximately Rs 6,100 in FY23 to over Rs 8,300 in recent quarters.

This trend suggests an improvement in realisations, which can be attributed to a better treatment mix and higher-value services.

Growth Plans of Jeena Sikho Lifecare

The company’s expansion strategy is supported by a relatively low capital intensity model. The cost per bed is estimated at Rs 0.3-0.4 m, with a payback period of less than six months for smaller facilities.

This is significantly lower than traditional hospital models, which typically require higher upfront investment and longer gestation periods.

As a result, the company has been able to scale its operations rapidly without a corresponding increase in capital employed. This is reflected in its return profile, with a three-year average return on capital employed of approximately 58%.

The company has also expanded its bed capacity from 460 in FY23 to around 2,800 beds by Q3 FY26.

This expansion has been a key contributor to revenue growth. The management has outlined plans to increase capacity further to 7,000-10,000 beds over the next three to five years.

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Key Risks in the Business

The company’s growth trajectory looks strong but there are some risks investors should consider:

The planned expansion from around 2,800 beds to 7,000-10,000 beds will require consistent execution. Any challenges in scaling operations while maintaining quality could impact performance.

The business is also dependent on the continued acceptance of Ayurveda-based treatments. Any change in consumer preference or regulatory environment could affect demand.

As the model scales, it may attract competition from existing healthcare providers or new entrants.

In addition, rapid expansion could place pressure on working capital, particularly if receivables increase.

Conclusion

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd operates a differentiated healthcare model that combines service delivery with product-based monetisation.

Over the last few years, the company has given strong revenue growth, improving margins, and efficient capital utilisation.

These trends are supported by a shift in patient mix, increasing contribution from high-margin products, and a capital-efficient expansion model.

At the same time, the company’s positioning outside conventional sector classifications may explain the relatively limited market visibility.

Going forward, the sustainability of growth will depend on execution, stability in operating metrics, and continued improvement in business mix.

As the company scales further, these factors will remain central to assessing its long-term trajectory.

Happy investing.

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