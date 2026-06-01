There is a saying in every casino in the world: the house always wins. A few players walk out richer. Most walk out poorer. But the casino owner collects a fee on every bet placed, every card dealt and every chip moved regardless of who wins the hand.

India’s derivatives market runs on a remarkably similar logic. SEBI data consistently shows that more than 90 per cent of retail traders in the Futures and Options segment lose money. And yet, one business has delivered 3,985 per cent returns- multibagger returns; over five years while that loss making activity continued uninterrupted. That business is BSE Limited, the exchange collecting the toll on every trade, on every expiry day, on every speculative bet placed by every retail trader who steps into the market.

It does not matter if traders win or lose. BSE earns either way.

What BSE Actually Is

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is Asia’s oldest stock exchange, founded in 1875. For most of its modern history, it was an afterthought in India’s capital markets overshadowed by NSE in virtually every metric that mattered, including equity volumes, derivatives activity and institutional participation. When the current MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy joined in January 2023, BSE’s market capitalisation was approximately Rs 5,000 crore. Today it stands at approximately Rs 1.68 lakh crore. That is a 33 x increase in market cap in roughly three years.

And the momentum is not slowing. BSE stock has returned 14.38 per cent in the last one month, 58.23 per cent year-to-date and 3,985 per cent over five years. The question investors are increasingly asking is whether this is still momentum chasing or whether the underlying business economics justify the rerating.

The Derivatives Shift That Changed BSE

For years, NSE overwhelmingly dominated India’s F&O market through multiple weekly expiry products — Nifty, Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty and Midcap Nifty — each generating speculative activity, retail participation and transaction fee revenue. BSE’s derivatives business was negligible by comparison.

That market structure began changing as regulators grew increasingly concerned about excessive retail speculation in weekly options. SEBI tightened the derivatives framework through larger contract sizes and stricter norms, while NSE shifted weekly expiry to Tuesday. BSE, shifted its Sensex expiry to Thursday, emerging as an alternative venue for options activity. But regulation alone does not explain what followed. BSE simultaneously improved liquidity, incentivised participation and executed aggressively in building its derivatives franchise.

The result was significant. Average daily premium turnover in derivatives jumped from Rs 8,978 crore in FY25 to Rs 19,523 crore in FY26, while transaction charges grew 87 per cent to Rs 3,795 crore. Total revenue crossed Rs 5,000 crore for the first time in BSE’s 150-year history.

The shift also changed investor perception. In April 2026, BSE briefly surpassed NSE in notional F&O turnover for the first time, capturing roughly 55 per cent market share versus NSE’s 45 per cent. NSE still dominates in liquidity, open interest and institutional participation but BSE is no longer irrelevant in derivatives. What investors once viewed as a legacy cash-equity exchange is increasingly being valued as a serious derivatives platform with powerful operating leverage.

The Numbers Behind the Record Year

Metric FY25 FY26 Growth Total Revenue (Rs crore) 3236 5148 59% Operational Revenue (Rs crore) 2957 4834 63% Transaction Charges (Rs crore) 2030 3795 87% Operating EBITDA (Rs crore) 1500 3079 105% EBITDA Margin 51% 64% +13 pts PAT (Rs crore) 1322 2487 88% PAT Margin 41% 49% +8 pts EPS in Rs 32.65 61.31 88% Source: Q4 – Concall & Presentation and Screener

The EBITDA doubling to Rs 3,079 crore on a 63 per cent revenue increase demonstrates the operating leverage embedded in exchange businesses. Once fixed costs are covered — technology infrastructure, regulatory fees, clearing and settlement expenses — every additional rupee of transaction fee revenue flows to the bottom line at an exceptionally high rate. The EBITDA margin expansion from 51 per cent to 64 per cent in a single year is the financial signature of that leverage.

The Q4 FY26 standalone quarterly data shows the acceleration continuing — Rs 1,564 crore in sales for the March 2026 quarter against Rs 847 crore in March 2025, with operating profit of Rs 1,041 crore at a 67 per cent margin. Net profit rose 61 per cent YoY to Rs 795 crore.

The Business Model That Makes This Possible

BSE operates as what is effectively a regulated market infrastructure business operating in a near-duopoly market structure. It does not take positions in markets. It does not lend money. It does not carry credit risk on trading outcomes. It provides the venue, the technology, the clearing infrastructure and the regulatory framework and charges a fee on every transaction that passes through it.

The fee structure means that speculative activity — the kind regulators worry about and academics document as destructive to retail wealth is actually the primary driver of BSE’s revenue growth. More retail participation in weekly expiry options means more contracts traded, more premium turnover and more transaction fee revenue for BSE. The exchange is structurally indifferent to whether those traders profit or lose.

Co-location services — providing low-latency server access to high-frequency traders — grew from Rs 74 crore in FY25 to Rs 171 crore in FY26 as rack count expanded from 300 to 500. BSE StAR MF, the mutual fund distribution platform, recorded 84 crore transactions in FY26, up 27 per cent year-on-year, with revenues growing 24 per cent to Rs 285 crore. These are high-margin, sticky, infrastructure-like revenue streams that diversify BSE’s earnings beyond derivatives volatility.

The company also added 3.53 crore new investor accounts in FY26, bringing the total to 25 crore registered investors on BSE. Each new account is a potential long-term revenue contributor across equity trading, mutual fund transactions and future product categories.

Where the Story Goes From Here

The valuation reflects the quality and growth trajectory clearly. BSE trades at a stock P/E of 68x against an industry P/E of 56.6x — a modest premium to sector peers given the growth differential. The 3-year median P/E of 69.2x suggests the stock is trading at approximately its own historical average rather than at a stretched premium despite the massive appreciation. Three-year sales growth of 73.5 per cent and profit growth of 124 per cent are the numbers that justify that multiple. The market is clearly pricing in continued derivatives momentum and execution.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 58 per cent and Return on Equity (ROE) of 44.8 per cent reflect a capital-light business generating exceptional returns on the assets it deploys. Unlike manufacturing or banking, BSE does not need large amounts of incremental capital to grow; the primary investment requirement is technology infrastructure, which the management team has guided will approximately double to Rs 600 crore in FY27 from Rs 300 crore in FY26 due to global hardware cost increases.

The structural growth drivers are genuine. India’s SIP flows reached Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY26. Domestic institutional investors deployed Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The FY27 IPO pipeline already shows 250 active applications targeting Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Every one of these activities generates listing fees, transaction charges and data revenue for BSE.

The Risk That Cannot Be Ignored

The same regulatory event that created BSE’s derivatives opportunity can reverse it. SEBI has already demonstrated willingness to restrict F&O products when retail participation produces outcomes it considers damaging. Further restrictions — higher lot sizes, reduced contract availability, additional margin requirements or expiry limitations could compress the derivatives volumes that now drive BSE’s earnings.

BSE’s equity cash market share remains only 7 to 8 per cent versus NSE’s dominance. Smart Order Routing which would allow client orders to route automatically to whichever exchange offers better execution has been implemented on BSE’s side but remains pending at NSE for over six months, according to management’s Q4 call commentary. Until SOR is live on both exchanges, BSE cannot fully benefit from being exchange-agnostic order flow.

Monthly contracts which reflect genuine portfolio hedging rather than expiry-day speculation remain a small fraction of BSE derivatives volumes. Building that segment requires attracting institutional participants and long-term funds that are still predominantly active on NSE. That transition will take time even as progress is visible.

The larger concern is earnings concentration. A disproportionate share of BSE’s recent acceleration has come from derivatives, making earnings increasingly sensitive to regulatory intervention and trading activity.

The Honest Assessment

BSE has built a genuinely exceptional business by being in the right structural position when a regulatory change redistributed India’s derivatives activity. The operating leverage in an exchange business means revenue growth translates to profit growth at an amplified rate and BSE has demonstrated that throughout FY26. The management team has executed with unusual clarity on deepening and broadening market participation rather than simply riding the volume wave.

The risk is concentration not in the traditional corporate sense, but regulatory concentration. Some speculative activity that had historically concentrated on NSE products increasingly migrated toward BSE’s ecosystem. The next regulatory event could be additive or subtractive. BSE’s management cannot control which it will be. What they can control is execution. As long as activity remains high, the exchange earns regardless of trading outcomes. The question for investors is whether they want to own the house or keep playing at the tables. Until then, it may be a good idea to add this stock to your 2026 watchlist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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