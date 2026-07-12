The Nifty Realty index has returned 25.46 per cent over the past one month. Over the past one year, the same index is down 3.70 per cent. That gap tells its own story. This wasn’t a slow re-rating building quietly in the background. It was a compressed, catalyst-driven move, and it began the moment a specific set of conditions lined up together.

Among the ten constituents of the Nifty Realty index, Lodha Developers delivered the highest one-month return at 37.49 per cent ahead of Prestige Estates at 28.01 per cent and Godrej Properties at 26.64 per cent. Lodha is also the second-largest constituent by market cap, at Rs 1,21,960 crore. Put the two together — the biggest move and the second-biggest weight — and Lodha becomes the single largest contributor to the index’s rally.

Before getting into why Lodha specifically pulled ahead, it’s worth understanding what moved the sector as a whole.

Why the Nifty Realty Index Moved 25 per cent in One Month

Five distinct developments converged between June and early July 2026, and each one reinforced the others.

The first was Mumbai’s property registration data. Knight Frank India recorded 13,302 property registrations in June 2026 — the highest for any June in 14 years, and 15 per cent higher than a year earlier. Stamp duty collections came in at roughly Rs 1,077 crore, up 4 per cent year-on-year. Across the first half of 2026, Mumbai registered 80,221 property transactions, up 6 per cent year-on-year and the strongest H1 the city has seen since 2013. This isn’t a projection or an estimate — it’s ground-level demand, and it does real work for a developer: it validates pricing, eases inventory concerns and gives cash flow visibility on projects already underway.

The second was Oberoi Realty’s NCR launch. On July 5, 2026, Oberoi Realty disclosed that its luxury residential project Three Sixty North in Sector 58, Gurugram — a 14.8-acre development on Golf Course Extension Road — had pulled in gross bookings of around Rs 8,109 crore. Oberoi has historically stayed close to Mumbai, so a response of this scale from what is essentially a new market for the company reinforced a broader idea: premium residential demand isn’t staying confined to the western metros anymore.

The third was land acquisition activity across listed developers, and it was aggressive. On July 1, 2026, Godrej Properties emerged as the highest bidder in a NOIDA Industrial Development Authority e-auction for a 4.95-acre plot in Sector 151, Noida, paying Rs 331.75 crore for a plot with estimated revenue potential above Rs 2,000 crore. Earlier in June, Godrej had also picked up a 23.2-acre parcel in Greater Noida with revenue potential exceeding Rs 7,000 crore.

Prestige Group, meanwhile, announced plans to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Limited for up to Rs 504 crore, targeting land in Andheri for a commercial project with an estimated gross development value of about Rs 4,500 crore. When developers deploy capital at this scale, it usually means they’re confident about what demand looks like a few years out.

The fourth was the RBI holding its ground. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent at its June 5 meeting — the third straight hold after a run of cuts. Home loan rates started at 7.10 per cent per annum in June 2026 for borrowers with strong credit. Stable rates remove one of the biggest near-term risks for affordability-sensitive buyers. The RBI also acknowledged a more challenging macro environment, with inflation risks remaining elevated and growth expectations becoming more measured. Even so, stable borrowing costs continued to support housing demand.

The fifth was crude oil coming off the boil. As Middle East tensions eased through the back half of June, Brent crude corrected sharply from a mid-month spike near US$120 a barrel down to around US$77–78 by month-end. Cheaper energy means cheaper construction — materials, transport, the works. Developers had already been absorbing a 2–5 per cent year-on-year rise in construction costs, so the crude correction offered some real relief.

None of these five would have been enough to move the Nifty Realty Index 25 per cent on its own. Together, they changed how the market reads the sector. Registrations confirmed demand is holding up. Developers turned more aggressive on land. Premium launches got an exceptional response. Borrowing costs stayed steady. And input costs eased. Add it up, and investors increasingly began viewing the move as the potential beginning of another growth cycle for organised real estate rather than just a short-term relief rally.

Why Lodha Outperformed the Sector

Among the ten Nifty Realty names, Lodha’s 37.49 per cent one-month return topped the list by a clear margin. DLF returned 19.23 per cent, Oberoi Realty 17.91 per cent, Brigade 17.96 per cent — all well behind Lodha, despite riding the same sector tailwind. The gap comes down to what Lodha specifically had to show alongside the broader recovery.

While the sector was catching a macro tailwind, Lodha brought company-specific catalysts that set it apart: record pre-sales, one of its strongest business development years on record, a large future launch pipeline, disciplined balance-sheet management, and multiple growth platforms running in parallel. That combination gave investors more confidence in Lodha’s earnings visibility than in any of its peers — and that’s ultimately what drove the outperformance.

Lodha Developers: The FY26 Numbers

Metric FY25 FY26 Growth Revenue (Rs crore) 13,780 16,676 21% EBITDA (Rs crore) 3,989 4,921 23% PAT (Rs crore) 2,767 3,431 24% PAT Margin 20% 21% Improved ROE 16% 16% Stable Source: Screener.in

What stands out here is the sequencing. In a lot of momentum-driven rallies, valuations run ahead of the fundamentals. That’s not quite what’s happening with Lodha — its financial performance has been improving right alongside the share price. Revenue, profitability and return ratios all hit record levels in FY26, which suggests the rally has business execution underneath it, not just sentiment.

The quarterly trend backs this up. Revenue has stayed above Rs 3,500 crore in each of the last six quarters. EBITDA margins have settled near 30 per cent. And PAT crossed Rs 1,000 crore in Q4 FY26.

The Pre-sales and Business Development Numbers

Lodha’s FY26 pre-sales came in at Rs 205 billion, the highest in the company’s history. Management is now guiding for Rs 240 billion in FY27 — roughly 17 per cent growth on a base that was already a record.

Business development in FY26 added 12 projects worth Rs 600 billion in gross development value, 2.4 times what management had originally guided for the year. That’s a meaningful expansion of future revenue visibility. The FY27 pipeline already stands at Rs 218 billion of identified projects, which cuts down on execution uncertainty heading into the year.

Unsold GDV across the portfolio stands at Rs 2 trillion. Management flagged this specifically: a pile of unsold inventory this large means Lodha doesn’t need to chase aggressive new land purchases over the next few years, which should support cash generation and keep capital allocation disciplined.

Why the Market Is Paying a Premium for Lodha

What separates Lodha from a straightforward residential developer is that it’s running four distinct value drivers at once, not one.

The core development business covers luxury, premium and mid-income residential housing, and management continues to target around 20 per cent annual profit growth over the medium term.

RentCo, the rental platform spanning offices, retail and warehousing, generated Rs 2.9 billion in rental income in FY26. Management is targeting Rs 10 billion or more by FY31 — nearly a 3.5x jump in annuity income over six years.

The data centre platform, being built out at Palava with AWS and STT as anchor customers, is targeting up to 1 GW of powered shell development. Management has been clear that they see this as a long-duration annuity business, not a one-off land sale dressed up as something bigger.

LandCo holds roughly 3,900 acres across Palava and Upper Thane. Here too, management has said the intent is to extract value over several years rather than monetise quickly, with the Navi Mumbai Airport, a new freeway, metro connectivity and the bullet train all expected to drive infrastructure-led price appreciation at Palava over time.

A Stronger Balance Sheet and a New Growth Market

Lodha’s Net debt has come down to Rs 53.8 billion, with net debt to equity at 0.23x against a management ceiling of 0.50x. Average borrowing cost sits at 7.8 per cent.

The NCR entry – two projects already acquired, combined GDV of Rs 33 billion – is a deliberate push into what management calls the second-largest housing market in the country, one where large branded developers other than DLF barely have a presence.

Valuation

The stock currently trades at 35.5x earnings, against a 3-year median of 50.5x. The PEG ratio is 0.62, and price to book stands at 5.2x. Against its own history, Lodha looks cheaper than it has for much of the past three years — though it still trades at a premium to the broader sector’s industry P/E of 29x.

The Honest Assessment

The Nifty Realty Index has delivered more in one month than it managed over the previous year and that previous year, remember, was actually negative. That’s a real shift in sentiment, but sentiment alone won’t carry a rally for multiple years. What happens next depends on whether developers keep converting strong sales and record pipelines into actual earnings and cash flow , launch after launch.

For Lodha specifically, the next leg depends on delivering that Rs 240 billion pre-sales guidance, building out its NCR presence, monetising the long-dated opportunities in Palava and data centres, and staying disciplined on the balance sheet. The risks are real too: real estate remains cyclical, MMR still dominates the portfolio, cash collections don’t always move in step with accounting profits, NCR execution is still early days, and Palava’s long-term payoff hinges on infrastructure projects actually landing on schedule. The sector has already priced in a recovery. Whether this turns into the start of a new real estate cycle or just a sharp relief rally will come down to execution, not optimism.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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