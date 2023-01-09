Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened in the green amid positive global cues, including the possibility of the US Fed turning less hawkish. Nifty jumped 100 points to trade at 17,961, while Sensex reclaimed the 60,150 level, rising 0.46% in the morning. The broader markets opened entirely in the positive territory following cues from Wall Street with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining almost 1% each. Sectorally, all indices, barring Nifty Consumer Durables, followed suit to open in the green. Nifty IT pared the last session’s losses to gain 1.21% while Nifty Metal rose 1.58%. Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS lead the gains on the BSE Sensex-30 index.

TCS will announce its Q3 results today. Company’s consolidated revenue is likely to grow 16.4% on-year, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1% on-year, according to brokerages. Among key things to watch out for will also be TCS’ third interim dividend announcement.

Live Updates

