Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex opened in the green amid positive global cues, including the possibility of the US Fed turning less hawkish. Nifty jumped 100 points to trade at 17,961, while Sensex reclaimed the 60,150 level, rising 0.46% in the morning. The broader markets opened entirely in the positive territory following cues from Wall Street with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining almost 1% each. Sectorally, all indices, barring Nifty Consumer Durables, followed suit to open in the green. Nifty IT pared the last session’s losses to gain 1.21% while Nifty Metal rose 1.58%. Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS lead the gains on the BSE Sensex-30 index.
TCS will announce its Q3 results today. Company’s consolidated revenue is likely to grow 16.4% on-year, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1% on-year, according to brokerages. Among key things to watch out for will also be TCS’ third interim dividend announcement.
After sliding in trade during the previous week, Nifty jumped 150 points to regain the 18,000 level intraday.
“Technically, Nifty's immediate support is seen at 17,407-17,567 and then major support at its 200-DMA at 17,257 mark. The index would gain strength only after it closes above its biggest hurdle at the 18,463 mark.”
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“The US economic data released on Friday is significant from the global market perspective. All data point to a strong but cooling US economy which indicates the rising possibility of a soft landing for the US economy. The ISM Services data came at 49.6 against the previous figure of 56.5. The December jobs increase was 223,000, the lowest in 2 years. The hourly wage increase slowed to 4.6% against the recent peak of 5.6%. All these point to cooling inflation and the possibility of the Fed going less hawkish in 2023. The market has already started discounting this with the dollar index declining below 104 and the US 10-year bond yield declining by 12bp. All signals are bullish.”
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Benchmark Indian equities NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex closed higher in the morning's pre-open session. Nifty gained 93 points to reclaim the 17,950 level while Sensex jumped 246 points or 0.41% higher to settle at 60,147.
"A strong positive opening is on the cards for local equities on Monday after US markets notched up significant gains on Friday. This would bring some respite as markets were extremely volatile to negative last week amid worries of a slowing global economy, higher interest rates, and elevated inflation levels. Focus will now shift to India Inc corporate earnings, with IT majors TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech announcing their numbers this week. Technically, Nifty's immediate support is seen at 17407-17567 and then major support at its 200-DMA at 17257 mark. The index would gain strength only after it closes above its biggest hurdle at the 18463 mark."

– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
– Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
The NSO has pegged the first estimate of FY23 GDP growth at 7.0% (> RBI estimate of 6.8%), implying that H2FY23 will see growth sharply moderate to 4.5% after the stellar print of 9.7% in H1FY23. Nominal GDP growth is expected to be a whopping 15.4% (FY22: 19.5%), denoting an estimated deflator of ~8.4% in FY23. (Emkay)
“FPIs have turned sustained sellers in the market. They sold for eleven consecutive days taking the cumulative selling to Rs 14,300 crores. And, the money taken out is being invested in the underperformers of last year like China and Europe, which are doing well now. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This is the important trend in near term FPI activity. If this trend continues it might weaken the Indian market further.”
– Dr.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2902.46 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1083.17 crore on Friday, 6 January 2023.
Indiabulls Housing Finance has been put under the National Stock exchange's futures & options ban on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading 379.87 points or 1.81% higher at 21,371.51 and China’s Shanghai Composite index was trading 10.34 points or 0.33 up at 3,167.97 on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended Friday's session 153.05 or 0.59% higher at 25,973.85.
US stock indices on Friday ended broadly in green with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 700.53 points or 2.13% at 33,630.61, S&P500 rose 86.98 or 2.28% to 3,895.08 and Nasdaq advanced 264.05 points or 2.56% to 10,569.29.
Equity indices ended the first week of 2023 in red with BSE Sensex falling 452.90 points or 0.75%, settling at 59,900.37 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 132.70 points or 0.74% to 17,859.45 on Friday. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT fell 2% and Nifty Bank dropped 0.99%.