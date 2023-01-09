NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance under ban on Monday, 9 January 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Monday, January 9, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,96,453 with a turnover of Rs 38,357.29 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,91,842 with a turnover of Rs 49,105.21 crore.

In Index options, 12,92,05,091 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,25,27,380.81 crore; put call ratio of 0.99; and premium turnover of Rs 53334.19 crore. In stock options, 26,57,741 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,96,606.81 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 2992.72 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 13,29,51,127 with a turnover of Rs 1,28,11,450.12 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 56326.91 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, January 6, 2023, was Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in the red with BSE Sensex falling 452.90 points or 0.75%, settling at 59,900.37 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 132.70 points or 0.74% to 17,859.45