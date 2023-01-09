Jindal Steel, Godfrey Phillips India among 138 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 35 BSE stocks touch 52-week lows

Following the positive trend in global markets, domestic indices surged over 1.5%. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 718 points or 1.2% to 60,618 and NSE Nifty advanced 198 points or 1.11% to 18,058. Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, M&M, IndusInd Bank, TCS, TechM, HCL Tech are the top gainers, with Mahindra & Mahindra up 3.38%. The biggest laggards are Titan, HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, Britannia and Grasim, with Titan down 2%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 138 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. 3P Land Holdings, Aartech Solonics, Abbott India, ADC India Communications, Anand Rathi Wealth, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Canopy Finance, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Decillion Finance, Clara Industries, Donear Industries, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Jindal Steel & Power, IDBI Bank, H.G. Infra Engineering, Godfrey Phillips India, GRP, Jindal Steel, JSL Industries, Mangalam Seeds, Nitin Castings, Kaycee Industries, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, TVS Srichakra, Shilchar Technologies, SAR Auto Products, SG Finserve, Praveg and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 35 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Natco Pharma, Nureca, Rathi Bars, Thyrocare Technologies, Super Spinning Mills, Atul, Delphi World Money, Kiduja India, Mehta Securities, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Jigar Cables and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 41 stocks hit their 52 week highs including 3P Land Holdings, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Abbott India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apar Industries, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Donear Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, Jindal Steel & Power, IDBI Bank, Kirloskar Industries, Paramount Communications, Power Finance Corporation, Pearl Polymers, TVS Srichakra, and Vinny Overseas among others. Alternatively, 22 stocks including Kfin Technologies, Nureca, Thyrocare Technologies, Wonder Electricals, Zim Laboratories are the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Bharat Gears, Sterling Tools, Jet Freight Logistics, Tokyo Plast International, 3P Land Holdings, Hercules Hoists are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finance are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.