Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower; Adani Transmission, ATGL excluded from MSCI India index

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Nifty and Sensex are likely to open on a muted note, hinted SGX Nifty.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
Overnight, US indices Dow Jones fell 0.66% and S&P 500 slipped 0.17% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open on a negative note, as Nifty futures traded 58.5 points lower at 18,291.5 on the Singaporean exchange. Nifty and Sensex closed Thursday’s session flat. Nifty gave up the 18,300 mark, closing 0.09% lower at 18,297, while Sensex dropped 35 points to settle at 61,904.

Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell 0.66%, the S&P 500 lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%. In the Asia Pacific region, Asian markets traded mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai were flat, down 0.05% and 0.09% respectively, while Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was 0.49% lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.75%.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:05 (IST) 12 May 2023
F&O ban list

Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, BHEL and Punjab National Bank securities on NSE's F&O ban list for 12 May.

08:05 (IST) 12 May 2023
FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth net Rs 837.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth net Rs 200.09 crore on May 11, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

07:48 (IST) 12 May 2023
MSCI drops ATGL, Adani Transmission

Index provider MSCI announced Thursday that Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Indus Towers have been removed from the MSCI India Index. These changes will come into effect 31 May, 2023 onwards.

Read full story.

07:31 (IST) 12 May 2023
Asian markets

Asian markets traded mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai were flat, down 0.05% and 0.09% respectively, while Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was 0.49% lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.75%

07:30 (IST) 12 May 2023
US markets overnight

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell 0.66%, the S&P 500 lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%.

07:29 (IST) 12 May 2023
SGX Nifty indicates lower start

The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open on a negative note, as Nifty futures traded 58.5 points lower at 18,291.5 on the Singaporean exchange.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 07:28 IST

Stock Market