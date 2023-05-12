Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open on a negative note, as Nifty futures traded 58.5 points lower at 18,291.5 on the Singaporean exchange. Nifty and Sensex closed Thursday’s session flat. Nifty gave up the 18,300 mark, closing 0.09% lower at 18,297, while Sensex dropped 35 points to settle at 61,904.
Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell 0.66%, the S&P 500 lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%. In the Asia Pacific region, Asian markets traded mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai were flat, down 0.05% and 0.09% respectively, while Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was 0.49% lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.75%.
Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, BHEL and Punjab National Bank securities on NSE's F&O ban list for 12 May.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth net Rs 837.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth net Rs 200.09 crore on May 11, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Index provider MSCI announced Thursday that Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Indus Towers have been removed from the MSCI India Index. These changes will come into effect 31 May, 2023 onwards.
