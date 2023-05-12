Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open on a negative note, as Nifty futures traded 58.5 points lower at 18,291.5 on the Singaporean exchange. Nifty and Sensex closed Thursday’s session flat. Nifty gave up the 18,300 mark, closing 0.09% lower at 18,297, while Sensex dropped 35 points to settle at 61,904.

Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell 0.66%, the S&P 500 lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%. In the Asia Pacific region, Asian markets traded mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai were flat, down 0.05% and 0.09% respectively, while Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was 0.49% lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.75%.

