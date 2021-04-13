Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS Q4 net profit jumps 14%

Today, TCS shares will remain in focus, after it reported a 15 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in the January-March quarter. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, headline indices tumbled over 3 per cent while Bank Nifty index plunged over 1,650 points. Market will react to IIP and CPI inflation numbers, which were released on Monday. Today, TCS shares will remain in focus, after it reported a 15 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in the January-March quarter. Asian stock market were trading mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei rising nearly one per cent. Topix index gained over half a per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.

Contraction in industrial output widened to 3.6 per cent on-year in February from 1.6 per cent in the previous month, while retail inflation in March scaled a four-month peak of 5.52 per cent. Intermediate goods, primary goods and infrastructure goods — the segments that have performed better than the rest in recent months — have contracted by 5.6%, 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively, in February.

