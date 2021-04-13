Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS Q4 net profit jumps 14%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty
Today, TCS shares will remain in focus, after it reported a 15 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in the January-March quarter. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a flat opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, headline indices tumbled over 3 per cent while Bank Nifty index plunged over 1,650 points. Market will react to IIP and CPI inflation numbers, which were released on Monday. Today, TCS shares will remain in focus, after it reported a 15 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in the January-March quarter. Asian stock market were trading mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei rising nearly one per cent. Topix index gained over half a per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.
Contraction in industrial output widened to 3.6 per cent on-year in February from 1.6 per cent in the previous month, while retail inflation in March scaled a four-month peak of 5.52 per cent. Intermediate goods, primary goods and infrastructure goods — the segments that have performed better than the rest in recent months — have contracted by 5.6%, 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively, in February.
Highlights
The CPI numbers for March comes at a very difficult moment. If March was already showing a contraction in industrial production, the IIP is expected to further reduce with the second wave of covid across the country now in April. This is likely to have a consequential impact on both, economic recovery as well as employment. In the absence of improvement in the economy, inflation will likely come down because the consumption will come down too. But, this could set a bad trend as the economic recovery was very nascent. Being hit at this stage can have an adverse impact on growth which at the current situation is more important to manage than inflation. Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD, Elior India
The March CPI inflation at 5.52% (5.03% in Feb) is exactly in line with our expectations, partly led by unfavourable base effect and mild sequential uptick in core inflation. The food inflation is up 4.94% (3.87% in Feb) largely the base effect of last year’s print as March sequential uptick in prices of edible oils, pulses, meat and fish, and fruits were countered by sharper sequential fall in vegetables. Core inflation (ex-food, fuel and intoxicants) was sticky at 5.7% albeit has eased sequentially across most sub-categories. Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services
Economic recovery remains sluggish, as per IP data, which contracted for the second straight month. However, other high frequency data show activity improving in March, and the overall growth recovery remains on track, second COVID-19 wave notwithstanding. Base effects and surging fuel costs have pushed CPI higher. However, March could mark a local maxima for CPI, with inflation likely moderating in the coming months. Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays
Nifty futures were trading 32 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,391 on Singaporean Exchange on Tuesday, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. In the bloodbath on D-Street in the previous session, investors lost Rs 8 lakh crore. Markets will first react to TCS results and macroeconomic data i.e. IIP and CPI inflation in early trade on Tuesday. Analysts suggest maintaining a cautious stance in the near term.
Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.
Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei rising nearly one per cent. Topix index gained over half a per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7 per cent.
TCS on Monday reported a strong set of numbers for the March quarter announcing order wins worth a stupendous $9.2 billion. Revenues in constant currency terms rose 4.2% sequentially to Rs 43,705 crore while margins expanded by 20 basis points to 26.8%, despite wage hikes. The software services major reported an ebit of Rs 11,734 crore ebit while net profits came in at Rs 9,246 crore, slightly lower than estimates. Free cash flows at the end of March stood at Rs 37,968 crore.
Read full story
Domestic stock markets witnessed a bloodbath on Monday, as benchmark indices tanked over 3% each. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 47,883 while the Nifty 50 index settled at 14,310. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a flat to positive opening as markets might look to recoup some of yesterday’s losses. NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 all closed with losses on Monday but Asian markets were not mirroring that trend on Tuesday morning. On the charts, Nifty has reversed its short-term positive trend with yesterday’s fall.
Read full story
Contraction in industrial output widened to 3.6% year-on-year in February from 1.6% in the previous month, while retail inflation in March scaled a four-month peak of 5.52%, according to official data released on Monday. This will add to the woes of policymakers and complicate the task of the central bank at a time when risks to economic growth from a second wave of Covid-19 cases mount, amid fears of further lockdowns in key states like Maharashtra.
Read full story
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced that its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share, subject to shareholder approval. Earlier the company has handed interim dividends of Rs 5 per share, Rs 12 per share, and Rs 6 per share in the previous three quarters. The total dividend given by TCS in the previous financial year now stands at Rs 38 per share.
Read full story