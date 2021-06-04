Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates cautious start for Sensex, Nifty on Friday; RBI MPC may hold repo rate

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the benchmarks, as Nifty futures were trading 36.20 points or 0.23 per cent down at 15,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, ahead of RBI’s monetary policy outcome. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the benchmarks, as Nifty futures were trading 36.20 points or 0.23 per cent down at 15,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower with Japan Nikkei 225 falling 0.72 per cent. The Topix index shed 0.39 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.77 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The S&P500 index fell 15.27 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 23.34 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141.82 points.

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to announce the monetary policy outcome at 10 AM on Friday. Analysts expect MPC to hold the repo rate, retain its accommodative stance and ensure adequate liquidity in the system to stimulate growth. The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in April this year. The repo rate was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.

