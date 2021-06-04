  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates cautious start for Sensex, Nifty on Friday; RBI MPC may hold repo rate

Updated: June 4, 2021 8:11:52 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Friday, ahead of RBI’s monetary policy outcome. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the benchmarks, as Nifty futures were trading 36.20 points or 0.23 per cent down at 15,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower with Japan Nikkei 225 falling 0.72 per cent. The Topix index shed 0.39 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.77 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The S&P500 index fell 15.27 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 23.34 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141.82 points.

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to announce the monetary policy outcome at 10 AM on Friday. Analysts expect MPC to hold the repo rate, retain its accommodative stance and ensure adequate liquidity in the system to stimulate growth. The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in April this year. The repo rate was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:11 (IST)04 Jun 2021
    Now access Bitcoin through your wristwatch: Here’s the timepiece-cum-Bitcoin wallet by Franck Muller

    There are not many in the crypto world who would like to adjust to the stratospheric rise in cryptocurrencies on a given day and heartbreaking crashes the very next day. And very few would imagine accessing Bitcoin right through an accessory as common as a wristwatch to showcase opulence of the highest order. The Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller had last year in May turned it into reality when it unveiled the world’s first functional Bitcoin watch called Encrypto for users to add Bitcoin to their crypto wallet or check balance directly through the watch’s dial via a QR code nestled into its polished frame.

    08:10 (IST)04 Jun 2021
    US stock markets end with losses

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The S&P500 index fell 15.27 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index dropped 23.34 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 141.82 points.

    08:10 (IST)04 Jun 2021
    Asian stock markets trade in red

    Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower with Japan Nikkei 225 falling 0.72 per cent. The Topix index shed 0.39 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.77 per cent. 

    08:09 (IST)04 Jun 2021
    RBI MPC June 4: Repo rate cut unlikely, accommodative stance may continue; experts say ensure liquidity

    The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee began its bi-monthly deliberations on Wednesday amid expectations of keeping a status quo on repo and reverse repo rates due to uncertainty over the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. The monetary policy outcome will be announced on Friday, June 4, 2021. Analysts at CARE Ratings expect no change in the repo or reverse repo rate. They also believe that accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained to address economic growth concerns.

