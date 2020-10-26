Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Sensex, Nifty; Future Group-Reliance deal put on hold

Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower on Monday. The Shanghai composite down about 1.5% while the Shenzhen component fell 1.45%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a muted opening on the first day of the week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading flat at 11932 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous week, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 167.90 points or 1.42 per cent. While Nifty Midcap outperformed the benchmarks by rising 3 per cent. Market participants will keenly watch July-September quarter earnings, rise in coronavirus cases, FII inflows, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief executive officers of global oil and gas companies on Monday at an annual event organised by the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower on Monday. The Shanghai composite down about 1.5% while the Shenzhen component fell 1.45%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped slightly while the Topix index slipped 0.26%. In overnight trade on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.34 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37 per cent.

Amazon on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

Amazon had dragged Future to arbitration after the Kishore Biyani group firm had agreed to sell businesses to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.

Read More