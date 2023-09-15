scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; Gift Nifty trades flat, Asian market in green

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicated a flat start for domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.

The Asian market traded broadly in green on Friday. (Photo Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE:  The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a flat opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded flat at 20,232, up by marginally 0.07%, during Friday’s early trading session.

The Asian market traded broadly in green on Friday. The Asia Dow was up by 0.69%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, slipped marginally by 0.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 287 points, or 0.87%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.27%.

Nifty 50 technical outlook

On intraday charts, the market is holding a higher bottom formation which indicates that the uptrend wave is likely to continue in the near future. As long as the Nifty is trading above the 20,000 mark the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 20,180-20,225 levels. On the flip side, below 20,000, the selling pressure could accelerate and drag the index up to 19,920 – 19,900,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

US PPI Data

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for July was revised slightly up to show the PPI advancing 0.4% instead of the previously reported 0.3%,” according to Reuters.

Wall Street

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81% to 13,926.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 331.58 points, or 0.96%, to 34,907.51, while the S&P 500 soared 0.84% to 4,505.17 points.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 08:02 IST

