Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices are likely to see a flat opening amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded flat at 20,232, up by marginally 0.07%, during Friday’s early trading session.

The Asian market traded broadly in green on Friday. The Asia Dow was up by 0.69%, whereas the benchmark Chinese index, the Shanghai Composite, slipped marginally by 0.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged over 287 points, or 0.87%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.27%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates