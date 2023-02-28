Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at positive start amid favourable global cues; Q3 GDP data eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to open in the green territory amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8.50 pts or 0.05% higher at 17,496.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading broadly in green with China's Shanghai Composite index rising 0.33%, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 0.72% and South Korea's KOSPI advancing 1.07%. The US markets ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.22%, S&P 500 up 0.31% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 0.63%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 73.10 pts or 0.42% to 17,392.70 and BSE Sensex dipped 175.58 pts or 0.30% to 59,288.35. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 397.70 pts or 1% to close at 40,307.10. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 07:57 (IST) 28 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade in green Asian markets were trading broadly in green with China's Shanghai Composite index rising 0.33%, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbing 0.72% and South Korea's KOSPI advancing 1.07%.