Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at positive start amid favourable global cues; Q3 GDP data eyed

Written by FE Business
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US markets ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.22%, S&P 500 up 0.31% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 0.63%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to open in the green territory amid positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 8.50 pts or 0.05% higher at 17,496.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading broadly in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.33%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.72% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.07%. The US markets ended the overnight session in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.22%, S&P 500 up 0.31% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 0.63%. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 73.10 pts or 0.42% to 17,392.70 and BSE Sensex dipped 175.58 pts or 0.30% to 59,288.35. Sectoral indices ended mixed with Bank Nifty rising 397.70 pts or 1% to close at 40,307.10.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

07:57 (IST) 28 Feb 2023
Asian markets trade in green

Asian markets were trading broadly in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.33%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 0.47%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.72% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.07%.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 07:56 IST