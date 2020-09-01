  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; India’s GDP shrinks 23.9% in first quarter

Updated: September 1, 2020 8:17:38 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 60 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic indices.

S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw the return of the bears on Monday as the stock markets tanked over 2%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 60 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw bears return on Monday as the stock markets tanked over 2%, following renewed border tensions with China and the expected slump in GDP growth figures. Sensex ended 839 points lower while the 50-stock Nifty closed at 11,387, snapping a six-day gaining run. Market participants say that the implementation of new margin rules from today were also a reason for the stock market rash on Monday. Today, benchmark indices are expected to react to the 23.9% contraction in the GDP growth, the worst ever quarterly contraction recorded in India. 

Hit by the lockdown in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. The gross value added, which captures what accrues to the producer/service provider before a product or service is sold, shrank at an unheard-of rate of 22.8% in the first quarter. While manufacturing, Services, and construction declined, agriculture GVA was up 3.4%. India’s GDP growth figures are one of the worst among nations that have so far released the data.

    08:16 (IST)01 Sep 2020
    RIL gets regulatory approval for Rs 25,215 crore Brookfield deal

    Reliance Industires Ltd has received a nod from the government for the Rs 25,215 crore investment by Brookfield Infra and its partners for Tower Infrastructure Trust.

    08:10 (IST)01 Sep 2020
    COVID-19 impact: GDP shrinks by quarter in Q1, yet govt slows spend

    The pandemic that befell the world almost like a bolt from the blue has expectedly taken a heavy toll on India’s gross domestic product (GDP) — it contracted by a quarter, an unprecedented 23.9% to be precise, in the June quarter. This was on the higher side of analyst estimates of the dip, which varied between 15-26% roughly. In no quarter since India began releasing quarterly GDP data in FY96, the economy shrank – the previous worst quarterly growth figure was 0.2% reported in Q4FY09, following the global financial meltdown. The gross value added (GVA), which basically captures what accrues to the producer/service provider before a product or service is sold, shrank at an unheard-of rate of 22.8%  in Q1, as per data put out by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

