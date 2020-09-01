Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for indices; India’s GDP shrinks 23.9% in first quarter

S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw the return of the bears on Monday as the stock markets tanked over 2%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading over 60 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a gap-up start for domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw bears return on Monday as the stock markets tanked over 2%, following renewed border tensions with China and the expected slump in GDP growth figures. Sensex ended 839 points lower while the 50-stock Nifty closed at 11,387, snapping a six-day gaining run. Market participants say that the implementation of new margin rules from today were also a reason for the stock market rash on Monday. Today, benchmark indices are expected to react to the 23.9% contraction in the GDP growth, the worst ever quarterly contraction recorded in India.

Hit by the lockdown in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. The gross value added, which captures what accrues to the producer/service provider before a product or service is sold, shrank at an unheard-of rate of 22.8% in the first quarter. While manufacturing, Services, and construction declined, agriculture GVA was up 3.4%. India’s GDP growth figures are one of the worst among nations that have so far released the data.

