Share Market LIVE: Sensex breaches 49,000 in pre-open session, Nifty hovers around 14,800

Updated: May 7, 2021 9:08:00 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices might continue their upward march with SGX Nifty hinting at a positive start for today’s trading session.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveWall Street continued its bull run with Dow Jones once again closing at record highs on Thursday. (image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street edged higher on the weekly expiry and closed with gains for the second day running. Now S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,949 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is above 14,700. Benchmark indices might continue their upward march with SGX Nifty hinting at a positive start for today’s trading session. Wall Street continued its bull run with Dow Jones once again closing at record highs on Thursday. Among Asian peers, all major markets were trading in the green. KOSDAQ was up 1%, followed by KOSPI, Topix, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite. 

The second wave of coronavirus in India has forced many states to revisit lockdowns, delaying economic recovery. With this rating agencies and economists have begun pruning their growth forecasts for India. Credit Suisse now believes India’s GDP will grow at 8.5 – 9% during this fiscal year. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the spike in cases poses a downside risk to their forecast of 12.5% growth. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July. The consensus forecasts, for India’s economic growth this fiscal year, are between 10 and 11%.

    09:08 (IST)07 May 2021
    Nifty crosses 14,800

    After Sensex moved past 49,000, the 50-stock NSE Nifty too surged higher in the pre-open session to breach 14,800 levels. 

    09:02 (IST)07 May 2021
    Sensex, Nifty gain

    Sensex breaches 49,000 during the pre-open session on Friday. Nifty 50 was closing in on 14,800 mark.

    08:50 (IST)07 May 2021
    SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; key things to know before market opens

    Nifty futures on Singaporean Exchange were trading 40 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 14,837.50, suggesting a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, 30-share Sensex ended at 48,949 while the Nifty 50 index settled at 14,725. Global peers were trading in green in early trade on Friday. India reported a record 4.14 lakh new infections and 3,920 deaths on Thursday, according to Worldometer.

    08:46 (IST)07 May 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today 7 May 2021: Price hiked for 4th day running; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi here

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel continue to march higher, now increasing for the fourth day in a row. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 91.27 per litre, up 28 paise since yesterday. Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 81.73 litre, an increase of 31 paise. Prices were first changed on Tuesday after an 18 hiatus. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    08:23 (IST)07 May 2021
    HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Dabur, NTPC, Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power stocks in focus

    As many as 25 BSE-listed companies including Housing Development Finance Corporation, Dabur India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Cholamandalam Investment, Navin Fluorine, EIH and Godrej Agrovet, will announce their January-March quarter earnings on May 7.

    08:09 (IST)07 May 2021
    IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19

    The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund’s April forecast for 12.5% growth in India’s economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing, but gave no further details.

    08:09 (IST)07 May 2021
    Credit Suisse cuts India’s FY22 GDP growth forecast to 8.5-9%

    Credit Suisse has sharply lowered its real GDP growth forecast for this fiscal year to around 8.5-9 per cent, citing economic disruptions in the country due to the raging second wave that is likely to shave 100-150 bps growth off the economy.

