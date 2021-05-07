Share Market LIVE: Sensex breaches 49,000 in pre-open session, Nifty hovers around 14,800

Wall Street continued its bull run with Dow Jones once again closing at record highs on Thursday. (image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street edged higher on the weekly expiry and closed with gains for the second day running. Now S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,949 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is above 14,700. Benchmark indices might continue their upward march with SGX Nifty hinting at a positive start for today’s trading session. Wall Street continued its bull run with Dow Jones once again closing at record highs on Thursday. Among Asian peers, all major markets were trading in the green. KOSDAQ was up 1%, followed by KOSPI, Topix, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite.

The second wave of coronavirus in India has forced many states to revisit lockdowns, delaying economic recovery. With this rating agencies and economists have begun pruning their growth forecasts for India. Credit Suisse now believes India’s GDP will grow at 8.5 – 9% during this fiscal year. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the spike in cases poses a downside risk to their forecast of 12.5% growth. The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July. The consensus forecasts, for India’s economic growth this fiscal year, are between 10 and 11%.

Read More