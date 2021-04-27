Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Oxford Economics lowers India’s 2021 GDP growth forecast

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex soared over 500 points to end at 48,386, while NSE’s Nifty settled just below 14,500. Asian stock markets were seen trading in red as investors await the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.11 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.42 per cent. Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen component and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped were trading marginally flat. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent to end at record high at 4,187.62. The Nasdaq Composite too settled at record high after gaining nearly one per cent.
Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Monday revised downwards its India GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 10.2 per cent from 11.8 per cent previously, citing the country’s escalating health burden, faltering vaccination rate and lack of a convincing government strategy to contain the pandemic.
Domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now. A persistent rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and enhanced economic restrictions have dented investors sentiments over last couple of weeks. However, lower than 3.5 lakhs daily caseload at India level and sharp reduction in fresh caseload in Maharashtra yesterday offer some comfort and a further reversal in caseload should augur well for economy and markets. In our view, government will continue to handle this disaster by maintaining a fair balance between lives and livelihoods. Market is expected to remain volatile until we see a clear reversal in COVID-19 cases. Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities
As many as 28 companies BSE-listed companies including Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC AMC, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Zinc, TVS Motor Company, Syngene International, Sanofi India, and VST Industries, will announce their quarterly results on April 27.
Tech companies Google and Amazon have come forward to support India in its time of crisis. Google on Monday announced funding of Rs 135 crore ($18 million) for the country. About Rs 20 crore ($2.6 million) of the total amount led by Google’s philanthropic arm Google.org has been routed via GiveIndia and UNICEF.
