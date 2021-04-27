Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Oxford Economics lowers India’s 2021 GDP growth forecast

Asian stock markets were seen trading in red as investors await the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex soared over 500 points to end at 48,386, while NSE’s Nifty settled just below 14,500. Asian stock markets were seen trading in red as investors await the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.11 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.42 per cent. Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen component and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped were trading marginally flat. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent to end at record high at 4,187.62. The Nasdaq Composite too settled at record high after gaining nearly one per cent.

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Monday revised downwards its India GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 10.2 per cent from 11.8 per cent previously, citing the country’s escalating health burden, faltering vaccination rate and lack of a convincing government strategy to contain the pandemic.

