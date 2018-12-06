Share market LIVE updates: Sensex plunges 200 points, Nifty near 10,700; Yes Bank down 2.5%

  1. Home
Share market LIVE updates: The 30-share Sensex plunged about 250 points in the opening trade to 35,627.93, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the 10,700-level.

Share market LIVE updates: The headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Thursday on weak global cues and after RBI refused to soften stance and continued to hold rates. The 30-share Sensex plunged about 250 points in the opening trade to 35,627.93, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the 10,700-level. Yes Bank share price plunged more than 2.5% in the opening trade. The US markets were shut yesterday, on account of George Bush’s demise and state funeral service. US futures however continued to trade in the red. Asian shares were subdued in trade. Here are live updates.

09:10 (IST) 06 Dec 2018
Rupee open weak at 70.79 against the US Dollar

Rupee opened on a weak note Thursday at 70.70 against the US dollar. The domestic currency had closed at 70.46 on Wednesday. 

09:00 (IST) 06 Dec 2018
US stock futures fall, Asia follows

US stock futures and Asian shares tumbled on Thursday after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States, fanning fears of a fresh flareup in tensions between the two superpowers.

08:58 (IST) 06 Dec 2018
China, Hong Kong stocks slide, techs leads losses after Huawei arrest

Sharp losses in technology shares pulled down benchmark stock indexes in China and Hong Kong on Tuesday, after a senior executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei was arrested in relation to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions.

Share market on Wednesday: The domestic equity markets closed Wednesday’s trade lower tracking negative global cues, along with heavy selling pressure across all sectors barring the IT index. The benchmark domestic stock market indices extended their decline today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its calibrated tightening stance. The BSE Sensex closed Wednesday’s trade lower by 250 points at 35,884.41 points, while the Nifty ended at 10,784.95 points, down 84.55 points or 0.74%.
