Share market LIVE updates: Sensex plunges 200 points, Nifty near 10,700; Yes Bank down 2.5%

Share market LIVE updates: The headline indices – Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Thursday on weak global cues and after RBI refused to soften stance and continued to hold rates. The 30-share Sensex plunged about 250 points in the opening trade to 35,627.93, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the 10,700-level. Yes Bank share price plunged more than 2.5% in the opening trade. The US markets were shut yesterday, on account of George Bush’s demise and state funeral service. US futures however continued to trade in the red. Asian shares were subdued in trade. Here are live updates.