Sensex, Nifty today, May 22: The global markets trade on a higher note after investors across the globe expect the US and Iran to resolve the conflict in West Asia. However, there was a jump in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start, up 115 points or 0.49% to trade at 23,624.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 4 points or 0.02% lower at 24,655, while the BSE Sensex fell 135 points or 0.18% to close at 75,183.

Key global and domestic cues to know on May 22, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Friday as investors assessed US-Iran diplomatic efforts at reaching a peace deal in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.36%, while the Topix added 0.55%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.52%, while the Kosdaq Index jumped over 3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last at 25,568, higher than the index’s last close of 25,386.52.

US markets

The US markets closed Thursday’s trade on a higher note, as it navigates through volatile oil prices and treasury yields, with traders expecting a resolution of the West Asia conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 276.31 points, or 0.55%, for a closing record of 50,285.66. The S&P 500 advanced 0.17% to 7,445.72, while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.09% to end at 26,293.10.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.73% to trade at $98.02 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 2.27% higher at $102.33 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.43% to trade at $97.73 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,60,120 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.22% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,59,660 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,20,090. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,531.90 an ounce, down 0.23%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 0.38% at Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded flat on Friday at $76.73 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,891.21 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,492.42 crore on May 21, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading up 0.04% at 99.24. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.66% to close at 96.19 to the dollar on May 21.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The restaurant and QSR sector stocks fell the most in Thursday’s trade, droping 3.4% in the market capitalisation. Further, Small Finance stocks were followed by the Personal Care sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tea/Coffee sector stocks. However, the Electronics sector stocks rose the most in today’s subdued market.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Indiabulls Group’s market cap rose the most in today’s session, rising 5.33%. It was followed by the BK Birla Group. Apart from that, Somany Group’s market capitalisation rose the most, increasing 3.11%. In the list of Somany Group stocks, Hindware Home Innovation’s share rallied 12.34%.