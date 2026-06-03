The Securities and Exchange Board of Inda (SEBI) has ordered an investigation into Rajesh Exports and its Executive Chairman Rajesh Mehta for allegedly misrepresenting financial statements aggregating ₹15 lakh crore. This represents 99.8% of the company’s total consolidated revenue during FY21-FY25. The regulator also restrained Mehta from trading the company’s securities in any form until further orders.

A series of violations were found, as per Sebi’s interim order, including non-disclosure of material consolidated financial information, non-availability of financial statements of subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries, non-availability of information at consolidated levels, misrepresentation of financial statements in annual reports, false claim of investment in gold mine in Africa, and non-cooperation by the company and its chairman, as per Sebi’s interim order.

Regulator says company hampered SEBI’s probe

The regulator alleged that the company hampered its probe by not providing the required financial information and “furnishing varying and inconsistent submission” at different stages of investigation.

The regulator’s primary investigation showed that the company falsely recorded derivatives transactions of Mehta as its own – sales worth ₹11,487 crore and purchases worth ₹11,488 crore. It also incorrectly recorded exchange fluctuation amounting ₹867 crore as revenue from operations and ₹716 crore as purchases.

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In March 2024, Sebi had received a complaint from a shareholder who alleged potential financial misrepresentation in the company’s books for a large sum of trade receivables outstanding for more than 2 years. The regulator found that Rajesh Exports artificially reduced long-outstanding receivables amounting ₹29.14 crore through opaque netting arrangements without giving adequate public disclosures explaining the basis of such adjustments.

The company also failed to give access to its books of accounts and had also refused to share data about its foreign subsidiaries, “taking shelter under the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection,” as per the interim order. Ledgers of the company were found to be deficient since narrations were only partially visible, Sebi said, adding that the omission of corresponding ledger account names rendered it impossible to identify the true nature or purpose of the recorded transactions.

While Rajesh Exports stated its audited financial statements of overseas entities for FY21-FY23 were consolidated at its subsidiary Rajesh Singapore’s level, available records showed that this arm itself did not prepare any such statements, Sebi said. When the regulator was further given access to these statements, it found the subsidiary had no revenue from operations and that another arm ACC Energy also reported negligible revenues.

“…the conduct of REL (Rajesh Exports) prima facie reveals a coordinated pattern of financial misrepresentation, concealment and regulatory noncompliance extending across multiple financial years,” Sebi Whole Time Member (WTM) Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said in the order. The company also defrauded investors by portraying an inflated and misleading picture of its operational scale, balance sheet size, and financial health, Varshney added.

On Wednesday, shares of the company closed almost 3% higher at ₹109.99 on the National Stock Exchange. However, the stock has fallen more than 38% so far in 2026 and has also lost almost 80% of its value in the last 5 years.