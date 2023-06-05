scorecardresearch
Rating: Buy; Adani Ports: Rebuilding momentum

Leveraging logistics business expansion to achieve 13-17% growth.

Written by HSBC
ADSEZ has provided guidance for FY2024, indicating a throughput range of 370-390 million metric tons.

Adani Ports and SEZ (ADSEZ) reported impressive financial results for Q4FY23. The port’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at Rs 30.7 billion, marking a 12% q-o-q increase and aligning closely with our estimates. The Ebitda margin for Indian ports was reported at 69.7%, surpassing our estimate by 1.5 percentage points. The total throughput for the quarter grew by 14% q-o-q to reach 86 million metric tons (mmt). This brought the total throughput for FY23 to a record-breaking 339 mmt, reflecting a 9% y-o-y growth. The substantial increase in throughput was primarily driven by a significant rise of 19% in coal trade volumes. ADSEZ has declared a dividend per share (DPS) of Rs 5, which corresponds to a payout of 20%. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders. In May, ADSEZ made a strategic move by selling its Myanmar assets for $30 million. Additionally, the company acquired Karaikal Port for Rs 14.85 billion, at a multiple of 8 times the FY23 EV/Ebitda ratio. This acquisition will contribute to ADSEZ’s annual throughput by adding 8-12 mmt.

ADSEZ has provided guidance for FY2024, indicating a throughput range of 370-390 million metric tons. This increase is expected to be primarily fueled by the resilient coastal coal trade volumes and the full-year contributions from the Haifa and Karaikal projects. The company anticipates achieving organic growth in the low-to-mid single digits. Despite the positive outlook for throughput, the management has reiterated its guidance for FY24 regarding Ebitda in the range of Rs 145-150 billion. Additionally, the company expects capital expenditures (capex) to amount to Rs 40-45 billion and plans to continue deleveraging with a net debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.5x by the end of FY24. To achieve a growth rate of 13-17% in Ebitda, ADSEZ’s projections rely on the ramp-up of its logistics business and the recent acquisitions it has made.

ADSEZ has been taking active measures to address market concerns over its governance by deleveraging ($130m bond repurchases already completed) and unwinding promoter share pledges to 4.66% of total shares outstanding as of Q4FY23, from 17.31% as of Q3FY23, with an intention to bring it down to nil. It reiterated it would consider M&A including the potential privatisation of Concor, only if it is possible without increasing gearing .

Reiterate Buy and raise target price to Rs 830 (from Rs 750) on the basis of a higher terminal growth rate of 4.5% (up from 4.0%). This revision reflects the improving earnings visibility and potential ramp-up of logistics, as well as recent port acquisitions. We believe that ADSEZ presents a long-term investment opportunity, aligned with India’s trade and infrastructure growth.

ADSEZ benefits from a diverse and sticky cargo base, which currently accounts for 54% of its total cargo as of FY23. This diversity should help mitigate the impact of near-term trade uncertainties. Furthermore, the company’s vertical integration strategy enhances its capacity and pricing power, bolstering its overall position in the market.

Stock Market