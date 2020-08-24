Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani’s lockdown share trades; here’s what they bought, sold

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s cumulative holding as of June 2020 was Rs 10,145 crore.

Tracking the trades made by some of the marquee names on Dalal Street is not something new. Although it may not always be done to mirror their investment decisions in hope of landing a multibagger, sometimes investors do so to analyse the trades made and the rationale behind those bets. Among those who are keenly watched by investors, one of the biggest names is that of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is also called the big bull of domestic equity markets. His biggest stock bet, Titan Company Ltd, is not hidden from anyone and his love for the stock can be traced back to almost a decade ago. However, it will be interesting to see what the big bull bought or sold during the lockdown.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s cumulative holding as of June 2020 was Rs 10,145 crore. Apart from Titan, the Ace investor holds a large stake in Escorts, Crisil, Lupin, and Rallis India, according to Prime Database. During the April June quarter, the big bull went shopping and increased his stake in NCC Ltd, Firstsource Solutions, Autoline Industries, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, and Indian Hotels. In Autoline Industries, Dishman, and Indian Hotels, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake from below 1% in the previous quarter.

On the other hand Agrotech Foods, Lupin, and AptechLtd were some stocks that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold in the previous quarter. According to Prime Database, Jubilant Life Sciences was the single most profitable pick for Rakesj Jhunjhunwala in the previous quarter with the stock price surging 163%.

Apart from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, it is his mentor and friend Radhakishan who is actively tracked by investors for the stocks he buys or sells. Radhakishan Damani’s cumulative holding, which includes his family investments and investments from the companies owned by him, as on quarter ending June 2020 was Rs 1,16,798.88 crore, according to the data provided by Prime Database. The holding value increased 6% on-quarter basis from Rs 1,10,040 crore at the end of March 2020. A large chunk of his holding is derived from his Avenue Supermarts. Some other of his large investments include, VST Industries, India Cements, Trent Ltd, and Sundaram Finance.

During the previous quarter, four companies where Radhakishan Damani’s stake increased included India Cement, BF Utilities Ltd, Andhra Paper, Astra Microwave Products. Damani’s interest in India Cements is now new to anyone, as he has been steadily increasing his stake over the last few quarters to now have 20.49% of the total equity capital. In the other three companies Radhakishan Damani held less than 1% stake till the January-March quarter. On the other hand, the companies where he sold his stake in the previous quarter were Metropolis Healthcare, Blue Dart Express, Delta Corp, and TV18 Broadcast Ltd. It is only in Delta and TV18 that Damani has reduced his stake to lower than 1%.