NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements under ban on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,76,088 with a turnover of Rs 36,480.63 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,12,419 with a turnover of Rs 51,700.70 crore.

In Index options, 25,00,68,927 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,10,87,259.73 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 52479.36 crore. In stock options, 35,92,350 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,35,878.42 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 4979.09 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesdayday was, 25,48,49,784 with a turnover of Rs 2,14,11,319.48 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 57458.45 crore.

Adani Ports was put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 220.86 points or 0.37% to 60,286.04 and NSE Nifty 50 dipping 43.10 pts or 0.24% to 17,721.50.